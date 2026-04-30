RationAle Brewing™ Partners with the Andy Irons Foundation to Launch "Check In Before You Drop In" Campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month

"Check In Before You Drop In" is a campaign designed to encourage more open conversations around mental health while driving tangible support for communities both locally in Hawaii and nationwide. Post this

The campaign builds on the success of RationAle's 2025 Crush the Crisis launch, which partnered with BetterHelp to expand access to care by offering one free month of therapy nationwide, while committing 1% of sales to grassroots mental health organizations, including San Diego-based nonprofit Portal Foundation, focused on emotional wellness and community-driven support.

"'Check In Before You Drop In' draws from surf culture as a reminder to pause and check in with yourself and others before you drop in to whatever you're doing," said Jamie Fay, Co-Founder and CEO of RationAle Brewing. "As with the ocean, waves of emotion can come in all sizes, and without the right mindset or support, can be overwhelming. Having a community-focused approach where we support one another by 'checking in' creates space for those needing to express how they're feeling. It's personal for me, for our team, and it's an honor to come together to continue Andy's legacy while helping more people feel seen, supported, and willing to seek help."

Rationale will donate 1% of its sales in Hawaii to the Andy Irons Foundation, year-round, and will also donate:

$2 for every 6-pack sold via its website nationwide throughout the month of May

$1 for every 6-pack sold at Foodland locations across Hawaii throughout the month of June

Proceeds will directly support the Andy Irons Foundation's mission to provide programs, resources, and education around mental health and addiction support—continuing the legacy of three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons.

Founded by Lyndie Irons, the organization has become a leading voice in surf culture and beyond, advocating for greater awareness and access to support.

"Andy's story is a powerful reminder that mental health doesn't discriminate—it can affect anyone, no matter how they appear to the outside world," said Lyndie Irons, Founder of the Andy Irons Foundation. "This partnership with RationAle is about continuing that conversation in a real, meaningful way. It's about meeting people where they are, breaking down stigma, and creating a culture where checking in on yourself and others becomes second nature."

The campaign will come to life through a series of integrated activations, including:

Retail launch and community events across Hawaii, in partnership with Foodland

National DTC giveback and limited-edition merchandise, including a collaboration with infamous surf & skate photographer, Steve Sherman

Founder-led storytelling and digital content

Podcast and cultural storytelling through collaborations with action sports media partners

"At Island Distributing, we're proud to support partners like RationAle Brewing who lead with purpose," said Aaron Pennington, GM of Island Distributing. "Mental health is a critical issue for our communities here in Hawaiʻi, and the work of the Andy Irons Foundation has never been more important. This campaign is about showing up for one another, having real conversations, and reinforcing that checking in—on ourselves and on others—truly matters."

Consumers will also be encouraged to participate by sharing their own "check-in" moments throughout the month—reinforcing the campaign's focus on making mental health a daily practice, not just a conversation.

For more information or to learn more about the campaign, visit www.rationalebrewing.com

About RationAle Brewing™

RationAle Brewing™ is the trailblazing non-alcoholic craft beer brand on a mission to crush society's drinking rules. Founded in 2021 by Jamie Fay and Wendy Pickett, RationAle offers crisp, bold, totally crushable brews—without the buzz.

Rationale's lineup includes Japanese Rice Lager, Hazy IPA, Mexican Cerveza, West Coast IPA, and German-Style Kölsch, available nationwide online and in select retailers including Whole Foods, Sprouts, BevMo, Total Wine, HEB, and select Kroger and Walmart stores.

About the Andy Irons Foundation

The Andy Irons Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for mental health and substance use disorders. Founded in memory of world champion surfer Andy Irons, the foundation focuses on education, community programs, and reducing stigma—empowering individuals to seek help and support one another.

Media Contact

Maven PR, RationAle Brewing, 1 (858) 208-3458, [email protected], https://rationalebrewing.com/

SOURCE RationAle Brewing