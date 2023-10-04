RationAle Brewing™ 'Rips into Right Now' Fueled by a Bold Brand Identity & Packaging, Refined Formulations and Expanded Capacity to 70K Barrels

"This brand refresh goes far beyond a mere facelift; it's a bold reinforcement of our identity, a reflection of our growth, and a renewed commitment to our community of beer enthusiasts, The Mavericks," said Jamie Fay, CEO and Co-Founder of RationAle Brewing. Tweet this

To support this growth, RationAle has secured strategic partnerships that will ensure it stays ahead of consumer demand, keeping both retailers and distributors in stock, which continues to be an industry challenge.

"This brand refresh goes far beyond a mere facelift; it's a bold reinforcement of our identity, a reflection of our growth, and a renewed commitment to our community of beer enthusiasts, the Mavericks: Those independent thinkers and drinkers who uniquely define the way they brew, and are in constant pursuit of an unparalleled craft taste," proclaimed Jamie Fay, CEO and Co-Founder of RationAle Brewing. "Through our audacious industry, distributor, and retail partners, we've strategically positioned our brand and formulated our products to take the NA category by storm, and have zero intention of stopping until we get our beers into the hands of Mavericks everywhere."

At its core, RationAle appeals to the true craft beer enthusiast, strategically positioning the brand for consumers who enjoy all the beerness of full-alcohol brews, but are becoming more conscious of the quantity they consume, for individual reasons. Representing the discerning consumer making subtle yet impactful adjustments in their life, RationAle aspires to be the go-to pacer beer for a spectrum of occasions—from weekend escapades and friendly drinking sessions to navigating through a bustling work week.

"We are not just reinforcing our brand positioning; we are redefining the non-alcoholic beer landscape and what the consumer expects of it. The introduction of our new slate black cartons is a game-changer, designed to disrupt a shelf landscape cluttered with pastel hues, putting the spotlight firmly on the can and branding as the hero of our narrative," added Wendy Pickett, Executive Vice President of Sales and Co-Founder. "Our concentrated portfolio featuring Hazy IPA, Mexican Cerveza, and West Coast IPA taps into the fastest-growing segments in the beer industry, ensuring we remain the craft beer drinker's beer as they explore the non-alcoholic beer category."

The formidable ascent of the brand is a testament to the strategic contributions of key industry partners, such as Purely Righteous Brands, Maven Consulting, Tall Trees Design, and Big Day. These collaborators have been pivotal in shaping the brand's identity and bringing RationAle's vision to life. Additionally, the unwavering enthusiasm from a burgeoning community of fans, the Mavericks, has been a cornerstone in propelling RationAle's journey forward.

"Our journey thus far has been exhilarating, and we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our distributors, industry partners, and our community of Mavericks," shared Fay. "Collectively, we are crafting the future of NA beer, embodying our shared Maverick ethos, and riding the crest of category growth off into the sunset with a crushable brew in hand."

RationAle's Direct-to-Customer (DTC) platform is buzzing with activity, currently accepting pre-orders with a new fulfillment partner in place and plans to ship in the near term.

For those intrigued by the Maverick way of life and keen to learn more about RationAle Brewing, visit www.rationalebrewing.com and follow @RationAleBrewing on Instagram.

About RationAle Brewing™:

RationAle is the trailblazing non-alcoholic craft brew that's here to crush expectations.

In 2021, Co-Founders Jamie Fay and Wendy Pickett set out to craft an NA beer that didn't play by the rules. The result: Crisp, bold, and totally crushable brews without the booze.

Beer pressure? Party culture? They're not about that noise. They're about switching it up whenever you want. Partying hard at your own pace. And cracking into a freaking great beer any damn time you want. No reservations required.

RationAle is here to tear up the rulebook and rip into right now. Every unbelievable day. Your own way.

RationAle's 12 oz. cans (at $13.99/six-pack) – in Hazy IPA, Mexican Cerveza, and West Coast IPA – are available online at www.rationalebrewing.com, shipping nationwide, in addition to retail and on-premise locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

To learn more about RationAle Brewing, visit https://rationalebrewing.com/.

Media Contact

Maven Consulting, RationAle Brewing, 1 (858) 208-3458, [email protected], https://rationalebrewing.com/

SOURCE RationAle Brewing