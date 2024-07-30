Ratto Bros. Names Geoffrey Ratto as Company's New Chief Executive Officer

Fourth Generation to Lead 120-year Old Family Farm

MODESTO, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ratto Bros. announced today that its Board of Directors has named Geoffrey Ratto as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

A fourth-generation member of the Ratto family, Geoffrey brings nearly 15 years of industry experience to his new role. His comprehensive knowledge of the company's various business divisions and deep-rooted connection to its heritage made him the Board's unanimous choice to take the helm.

Geoffrey's leadership is expected to drive the company forward, blending the legacy of the past with the promise of an innovative future.

"We could not envision a better person to lead Ratto Bros." said Tom Bryan, a board member and former CFO for Taylor Farms. 'Geoffrey has a solid foundation for this position given his experience in the produce industry, knowledge of the operations and his deep commitment to a tradition that values workers, our land and our customers."

Another board member, former Bank of America Sr. VP David Yonan, noted the exciting potential the new CEO brings to the company. "Geoffrey has the type of vision necessary to guide the company's growth and success through innovation. He brings the commitment to continue improving our quality, sustainability and list of product offerings."

Geoffrey Ratto succeeds Robert Engel, who stepped down earlier this month. The Board voiced overwhelming support for Geoffrey, who offers a seamless leadership transition that positions Ratto Bros. for continued growth and opportunities.

The Board is committed to supporting Geoffrey's vision and initiatives to enhance its growth and uphold its reputation within the nation's produce industry.

"In addition to his business acumen, Geoffrey has the intangible leadership qualities, character and people skills necessary for upholding the traditional values Ratto Bros. has exhibited for more than 100 years," said Ray Ratto, chairman of the company's board. "Our success has been built on integrity, trust and respect for everyone we employ and do business with."

He also voiced excitement for the overall involvement of the next generation of Rattos.

"The future is very exciting because it preserves our traditions while opening the door for innovative practices that are even more sustainable and quality-driven than we have now," he said.

The new leadership team includes Anthony Ratto (Operations Mgr.); Nick Ratto (Harvest/Facility Mgr.); Andrew Ratto (Sales/VA Mgr.) and Matthew Ratto (Sales).

Before becoming CEO of Ratto Bros., Geoffrey served as the company's Sales Director for five years. Prior to that, he worked as a Retail Service Manager for Fresh Point of Central California. He earned his undergraduate degree from California State University Stanislaus and a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Louisiana State University, Shreveport (LSU). He resides in Ripon, California with his wife and two young children.

Company officials also offered their appreciation to Robert Engel for his many contributions during his tenure, including the expansion of our operations in Yuma, AZ, and the successful launch of our packaged greens business.

About Ratto Bros.

For over 120 years, we have been doing what we love and do best—farming and respecting Mother Nature. With each generation building on the knowledge passed down, while embracing new techniques and varieties, we bring families exceptionally high-quality fresh vegetables today and tomorrows to follow.

