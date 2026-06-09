RAVATAR adopts Intel technologies to Bring Real-Time Interactive AI Avatars to the Edge

"RAVATAR's optimization for Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel OpenVINO highlights how our ISV ecosystem is delivering real-time AI at the edge," said Mariya Zorotovich, General Manager, Consumer Industries Division, Client Computing Group, Intel. Post this

The RAVATAR AI Avatar Platform removes the cloud dependency and runs all inference locally on a single device. Utilizing Intel technologies, the solution also delivers:

Real-time responsiveness. OpenVINO optimizations on Intel Core Ultra processors reduce inference time, keeping avatar interactions fluid and natural.

On-device parallel processing. Intel Core Ultra CPU with integrated GPU and NPU handle speech recognition and response generation simultaneously, with no external computer required.

Reduced infrastructure costs. Fully local operation eliminates ongoing cloud processing fees and simplifies deployment architecture.

Deployment flexibility. The platform supports web, mobile, kiosks, and holographic displays, adapting to the channel and environment each use case demands.

Executive Quotes

"We built RAVATAR to work where your users are, not where your data center is," said Ruslan Synytskyy, CEO of RAVATAR. "A kiosk in a hospital lobby, a service terminal at a government office, a holographic display at a live event. These aren't edge cases, they're the front line of customer experience. With Intel Core Ultra, we run speech recognition and language processing on a single device, no cloud dependency required. That changes the deployment economics entirely."

"Retailers are seeking AI that enhances customer interactions while improving efficiency—from personalized guidance to faster service. RAVATAR's optimization for Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel OpenVINO highlights how our ISV ecosystem is delivering real-time AI at the edge," said Mariya Zorotovich, General Manager, Consumer Industries Division, Client Computing Group, Intel. "With integrated AI acceleration in a single SoC, partners like RAVATAR can run speech and language inference locally, enabling low-latency, reliable experiences across in-store touchpoints."

Target Industries

RAVATAR serves healthcare, finance, retail, hospitality, education, events, and public services, automating front-desk and information workflows, supporting guided customer experiences, and enhancing brand presence through lifelike AI avatars.

To explore edge-ready AI Avatar deployments powered by Intel, visit ravatar.com.

About RAVATAR

RAVATAR is an AI company that develops real-time Interactive AI Avatars serving as the human-facing interface layer for AI systems. The company's AI avatar platform enables human-machine interaction across web, kiosk, mobile, and holographic displays. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, RAVATAR works with partners and clients globally.

Media Contact

Oleg Avershyn, RAVATAR, 1 786 605 2744, [email protected], ravatar.com

SOURCE RAVATAR