RAVATAR Brings More Natural Real-Time Voice Interaction to AI Avatars with Gemini Native Audio

"Voice is one of the most powerful elements of human communication," said Ruslan Synytsky, CEO of RAVATAR. "By integrating Gemini Native Audio into Genesis AI Avatar Studio, we are enabling AI avatars to communicate in a way that feels more natural and emotionally aligned with human expectations." Post this

With Gemini Native Audio now embedded into Genesis AI Avatar Studio, RAVATAR's full-body, real-time avatars can deliver more lifelike spoken interactions across web, mobile, kiosk, and holographic environments. The native audio capabilities allow avatars to handle natural pauses, intonation, and conversational flow more effectively, improving engagement quality while maintaining enterprise-grade performance and reliability on Google Cloud.

"Voice is one of the most powerful elements of human communication," said Ruslan Synytsky, CEO of RAVATAR. "By integrating Gemini Native Audio into Genesis AI Avatar Studio, we are enabling AI avatars to communicate in a way that feels more natural, responsive, and emotionally aligned with human expectations. This integration strengthens our vision of AI that doesn't just respond, but connects."

Organizations can configure and deploy interactive AI avatars using Genesis AI Avatar Studio's no-code interface, tailoring language, tone, and behavior to match brand identity, regional needs, and specific use cases. The solution supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments, helping enterprises meet data protection, compliance, and governance requirements while scaling personalized engagement globally.

The integration of Gemini Native Audio further expands the use cases for RAVATAR's interactive AI avatars across customer experience, healthcare, education, public services, live events, hospitality, and retail, wherever real-time, human-like interaction can improve understanding, trust, and connection.

The updated Genesis AI Avatar Studio with Gemini Native Audio capabilities is available now. Customers can deploy the solution directly via Google Cloud Marketplace to accelerate their digital transformation with human-centric AI.

About RAVATAR

RAVATAR is an AI company focused on developing an AI avatar interface layer for enterprises that enables real-time human-machine interaction through web, kiosk, mobile, and holographic systems. The company works with global partners to advance practical, human-centered AI for customer engagement, education, healthcare, public services, and live events. More information is available at ravatar.com.

Media Contact

Oleg Avershyn, RAVATAR, 1 786 605 2744, [email protected], ravatar.com

SOURCE RAVATAR