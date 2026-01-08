RAVATAR by Cyber Leo Limited Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

Enabling enterprises to deploy responsive, real-time AI avatar interfaces across digital and physical environments.
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAVATAR announced today that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a Partner level partner for the Build engagement model, giving Google Cloud customers access to RAVATAR's full-body interactive 3D AI avatars via the Genesis AI Avatar Studio across web, mobile, kiosks, and holographic displays (known as "holoboxes").
As a Google Cloud partner, RAVATAR offers customers a no-code platform for creating and operating conversational AI avatars, delivered with integrated support for Google's Gemini models and Text-to-Speech. Genesis Studio equips avatars with conversational intelligence, multilingual capabilities, and direct streaming to holographic displays, removing technical barriers and allowing enterprises to introduce humanlike digital interfaces without additional development. This speed to market helps organizations scale faster, reduce development costs, and capture new opportunities for audience engagement without expanding staff.
Key features include:
- A structured configuration environment that brings together avatar templates, interaction settings, and AI logic components, allowing teams to adapt avatars quickly across varied applications.
- Customizable role prompts to shape avatar behavior, tone, and contextual responses, allowing alignment with brand and workflow requirements.
- Flexible integration options for linking avatars with custom LLMs, Agentic AI flows, and tailored voice models to support unique interaction patterns.
- Multichannel availability across web, mobile, kiosks, and holographic setups.
- Cloud, hybrid, and on-premise deployment options aligned with enterprise compliance requirements.
"Joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage advances our strategy for delivering an AI avatar interface layer that integrates naturally within enterprise workflows," said Ruslan Synytsky, CEO of RAVATAR. "With Google Cloud's infrastructure and conversational AI technologies, Genesis Studio gives organizations a practical way to deploy expressive, responsive digital human interfaces at scale."
Organizations interested in launching AI avatars through Google Cloud can learn more at the link.
About RAVATAR:
RAVATAR is an AI company focused on developing an AI avatar interface layer for enterprises that enables real-time human-machine interaction through web, kiosk, mobile, and holographic systems. The company works with global partners to advance practical, human-centered AI for customer engagement, education, healthcare, public services, and live events. More information is available at ravatar.com.
