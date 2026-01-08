RAVATAR by Cyber Leo Limited Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

"Joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage advances our strategy for delivering an AI avatar interface layer that integrates naturally within enterprise workflows," said Ruslan Synytsky, CEO of RAVATAR. Post this

Key features include:

A structured configuration environment that brings together avatar templates, interaction settings, and AI logic components, allowing teams to adapt avatars quickly across varied applications.

Customizable role prompts to shape avatar behavior, tone, and contextual responses, allowing alignment with brand and workflow requirements.

Flexible integration options for linking avatars with custom LLMs, Agentic AI flows, and tailored voice models to support unique interaction patterns.

Multichannel availability across web, mobile, kiosks, and holographic setups.

Cloud, hybrid, and on-premise deployment options aligned with enterprise compliance requirements.

"Joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage advances our strategy for delivering an AI avatar interface layer that integrates naturally within enterprise workflows," said Ruslan Synytsky, CEO of RAVATAR. "With Google Cloud's infrastructure and conversational AI technologies, Genesis Studio gives organizations a practical way to deploy expressive, responsive digital human interfaces at scale."

Organizations interested in launching AI avatars through Google Cloud can learn more at the link.

About RAVATAR:

RAVATAR is an AI company focused on developing an AI avatar interface layer for enterprises that enables real-time human-machine interaction through web, kiosk, mobile, and holographic systems. The company works with global partners to advance practical, human-centered AI for customer engagement, education, healthcare, public services, and live events. More information is available at ravatar.com.

Media Contact

Oleg Avershyn, RAVATAR, 1 786 605 2744, [email protected], ravatar.com

SOURCE RAVATAR