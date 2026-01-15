RAVATAR delivers Genesis AI Avatar Studio through Google Cloud Marketplace

"Bringing Genesis AI Avatar Studio to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the conversational intelligence platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. Post this

Built natively on Google Cloud infrastructure, Genesis AI Avatar Studio enables organizations to design lifelike, full-body 3D avatars that engage audiences through natural, real-time conversations across web, mobile, kiosk, and holographic channels. Enabled by Google's Gemini models for advanced conversational intelligence and Google's Text-to-Speech AI for expressive, multilingual voices, the platform delivers a seamless experience from building to deployment. Its no-code environment provides intuitive tools for avatar customization, allowing teams to tailor appearance, behavior, tone, and integrations without developer resources, enabling fast launch of fully functional avatars in hours rather than weeks.

"Bringing Genesis AI Avatar Studio to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the conversational intelligence platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "RAVATAR can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

With Genesis AI Avatar Studio, organizations can:

Build and operate interactive AI avatars without custom development, using a no-code environment designed for enterprise teams.

Deploy real-time, multilingual AI avatars consistently across digital and physical touchpoints, including web, kiosks, and holographic displays.

Connect AI avatars to existing enterprise large language models and agentic workflows, extending current AI investments into avatar-based interfaces.

Choose from cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployment models to align with governance and compliance requirements.

This combination helps enterprises in healthcare, education, retail, live events, and public services deliver personalized, trusted interactions at scale, building deeper connections while leveraging Google Cloud's secure, high-performance scalability.

"Making Genesis AI Avatar Studio available on Google Cloud Marketplace makes it even easier for organizations worldwide to adopt lifelike AI avatars as a new interface layer," said Ruslan Synytsky, CEO of RAVATAR. "This move empowers businesses to transform routine digital exchanges into authentic human experiences built on advanced visual realism, real-time responsiveness, and enterprise-grade integration capabilities."

Customers can get started with Genesis AI Avatar Studio directly on Google Cloud Marketplace or learn more at ravatar.com.

About RAVATAR:

RAVATAR is an AI company focused on developing an AI avatar interface layer for enterprises that enables real-time human-machine interaction through web, kiosk, mobile, and holographic systems. The company works with global partners to advance practical, human-centered AI for customer engagement, education, healthcare, public services, and live events. More information is available at ravatar.com.

Media Contact

Oleg Avershyn, RAVATAR, 1 786 605 2744, [email protected], ravatar.com

SOURCE RAVATAR