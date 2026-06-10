Ravenna Country Club has earned the Platinum Club of America designation for 2025-2026, placing it in the top 5% of private clubs nationwide. This confirms its standing among the top-rated golf courses in the Denver area for members who value hospitality, community and consistent tee-time availability.

DENVER, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ravenna Country Club, long recognized as one of the top-rated golf courses in the Denver area, has been named a Platinum Club of America for 2025-2026 — a designation reserved for the top 5% of private clubs across the nation. The recognition reflects a multiyear commitment from club leadership and members that began in 2023, built on the conviction that Ravenna's approach to private golf belonged in a category of its own.

What Makes a Golf Course Stand Out Among the Top-Rated in the Denver Area?

Earning the Platinum Club of America designation requires excelling across seven independent criteria — universal recognition, operational excellence, caliber of staff, membership engagement, sound governance, adaptability and overall member experience.

For Ravenna, the path to that standard was neither quick nor passive. Beginning in 2023, club leadership and members aligned around a shared commitment, documented in the club's Platinum Club submission, to demonstrate that the Ravenna experience was genuinely extraordinary, not merely locally competitive.

That commitment, combined with Ravenna's hospitality-first philosophy — where every member is more than a member number — is what the Platinum Club evaluation is designed to surface. The club describes itself as "the next-generation of private club," inspired by classic country club traditions but built for a modern Colorado lifestyle.

Ravenna has appeared on Golfweek's Top 200 Best Residential Courses list for 14 consecutive years and was named the No. 1 Best Denver Region Private Club by Colorado AvidGolfer in 2025.

With limited memberships and no tee-time lotteries, access to the course remains consistent, which is a defining advantage for members who want to play without barriers. To explore their membership options, visit the Ravenna Country Club membership page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Explore common inquiries about Ravenna Country Club's acclaimed golf and membership experience.

Are there any PGA-level courses near Denver?

Ravenna Country Club offers a championship-caliber course near Denver, recognized on Golfweek's Top 200 Best Residential Courses list for 14 consecutive years. The course has also earned recognition from Golf Digest, Colorado AvidGolfer, and Travel + Leisure Golf across more than a decade of national and regional awards.

What are the most scenic golf courses in the Denver metro area?

Ravenna Country Club sits in a nature-rich Colorado landscape just outside Denver, featuring dramatic elevation changes and native terrain that make it among the most scenic golf courses in the Denver metro area.

What makes Ravenna stand out among the top private golf clubs near Denver?

Ravenna operates with a limited membership structure, meaning members access the course without lotteries or waitlists. The club's boutique size supports individualized hospitality and a genuine sense of community — qualities the Platinum Club of America designation is specifically designed to measure and recognize.

About Ravenna Country Club

Ravenna Country Club is a private golf club near Denver, Colorado, offering a championship course, limited memberships and a hospitality-driven member experience. Recognized by Golfweek, Golf Digest, Colorado AvidGolfer and Travel + Leisure Golf across more than a decade of awards, Ravenna is built around individual attention, community and reliable tee-time availability. To learn more, contact them at ravennagolf.com/contact.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Ravenna Country Club, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.ravennagolf.com/

SOURCE Ravenna Country Club