Ravi Gopalan Joins Avestar Capital as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avestar Capital, a leading global financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravi Gopalan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a career spanning multiple decades in operations, strategy, and technology management, he will further enhance Avestar's commitment to innovation and excellence in the financial services sector.

With a remarkable track record of spearheading technology advancements, Gopalan's appointment marks a significant milestone for Avestar Capital. His experience in managing cross-functional, geographically dispersed teams paired with his extensive expertise in the development of enterprise-scale applications will be highly instrumental in designing and implementing state-of-the-art solutions for Avestar.

Leadership and Innovation

Prior to joining Avestar Capital, Gopalan founded and served as the CTO of Binary Fountain. Under his leadership, this cloud-based consumer-experience management platform grew from an emerging concept to a successful company of more than 400 employees across the United States and India. Streamlining business processes to maximize productivity of a diverse team displayed his great managerial acumen and contributed toward Binary Fountain's rapid growth, leading to its eventual acquisition by Press Ganey Associates in 2020.

At Binary Fountain, Gopalan's hands-on approach led to contributions in the deployment of advanced business intelligence solutions that helped accomplish the company's vision. Overall, his career has been marked by a strong track record of identifying and bridging performance gaps, leading to the development of targeted, groundbreaking solutions.

Vision for Avestar Capital

In this new role as CTO of Avestar Capital, Gopalan will focus on leveraging technology to further drive the firm's growth and operational efficiency. His deep understanding of enterprise software will be instrumental in implementing novel solutions that enhance Avestar's service offerings and client experience.

"I am excited to join Avestar Capital at a time when technology is transforming the financial services industry," said Gopalan. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Avestar to build on the firm's success and to drive the next phase of growth."

Educational and Research Excellence

Gopalan obtained his Ph.D. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, where he worked on the development of algorithms for machine learning and pattern recognition. He also did his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, which is regarded as a premier institution of India. Before industry, Gopalan worked on several defense-related projects at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) in Menlo Park, California. He is widely recognized for his work on computer vision, multimodal perception, and information retrieval by natural language processing. Gopalan's research, relating to this backdrop of progress in technology, spans more than 25 published articles in top research journals.

About Avestar Capital

Avestar Capital is a privately held wealth management firm that delivers solutions across public and private markets. Our vision is to be the premier wealth management company for South Asian families, entrepreneurs, companies, and foundations. We are recognized for our excellence, cultural understanding and ability to build a sustained and supportive community. Our cross-border experienced global advisors tied with a stellar executive team offers you over several decades of combined experience in financial value creation for our clients.

