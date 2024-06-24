Ravinia Capital Advises CommonView Capital on Successful $35 Million Debt Transaction for its Portfolio Company, Pain Specialists of America

Ravinia served as the exclusive financial advisor to CommonView in this $35 million debt transaction. The transaction exemplifies Ravinia's expertise in advising healthcare services companies and highlights the firm's ability to structure and execute complex financial transactions in challenging market conditions.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ravinia Capital, LLC ("Ravinia") is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $35 million debt transaction by CommonView Capital ("CommonView") and Sandton Capital Partners ("Sandton"), to provide Pain Specialists of America ("PSA"), a portfolio company of CommonView and a leading interventional pain management services provider based in Austin, Texas, with enhanced financial flexibility to support its ongoing growth initiatives and strategic objectives.

Ravinia served as the exclusive financial advisor to CommonView in this transaction. The transaction exemplifies Ravinia's expertise in advising healthcare services companies and highlights the firm's ability to structure and execute complex financial transactions in challenging market conditions.

Founded in 2017, PSA has established itself as a prominent player in the rapidly growing pain management market in Central Texas, operating three ambulatory surgical centers and 13 clinics. PSA is supported by a network of 10 pain management physicians and 12 advanced practice providers, offering a wide range of interventional pain management services. PSA has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the constantly changing healthcare sector, achieving significant revenue growth since its inception. PSA's nationally recognized physicians and strategic focus on interventional pain management procedures, coupled with its comprehensive management services organization, positions PSA for continued growth and success in the future.

"Ravinia did a phenomenal job understanding the needs of PSA and Common View, and quickly identified Sandton as the right partner to help us achieve our goals. This was our first experience with Ravinia, but it certainly won't be our last" said Scott Budoff, Managing Partner at CommonView.

Robert Orr, Principal, Sandton Capital Partners, added, "Ravinia's get-it-done approach was key to the success of this transaction. As always, Tom and his team managed the process with the highest level of diligence and professionalism, which assisted us in completing this transaction on a rapid timetable. We look forward to partnering with CommonView and PSA as they embark upon their next phase of growth."

Tom Goldblatt, Managing Partner at Ravinia, added, "We are delighted to have advised CommonView on this important transaction. The consummation of this transaction is a testament to PSA's strong market position, experienced management team, and the attractive growth dynamics of the pain management sector. This transaction exemplifies Ravinia's expertise in advising healthcare services companies and highlights the firm's ability to structure and execute complex financial transactions in challenging market conditions."

About Ravinia Capital

Ravinia Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank that provides mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and other strategic advisory services to clients across various industries. The firm prides itself on delivering tailored solutions and exceptional results for its clients. For more information, please visit www.raviniacapitalllc.com

What We Do:

Sales of Companies (Healthy & Distressed)

Debt Refinances

Capital Raises

About Pain Specialists of America

Pain Specialists of America provides interventional pain management services in Central Texas through 13 interventional pain clinics and 3 ambulatory surgery centers. Pain Specialists of America provides visionary healthcare leaders who are focused on excellent patient-centric care. PSA's physician leaders have been trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country including Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. For more information, please visit www.psadocs.com

About CommonView Capital

CommonView Capital, founded in 2015 by Scott Budoff and Tom Perlmutter, each with over 35 years of private equity experience, focuses on control investments in middle-market companies in the healthcare services, food and beverage, industrial services and business service sectors. CommonView Capital seeks to build lasting partnerships with founders and management teams to aggressively pursue market expansion and growth. CommonView Capital is currently investing CommonView Capital Fund I, LP. For more information, please visit www.commonviewcapital.com or contact Scott Budoff, Managing Partner, [email protected], or Tom Perlmutter, Managing Partner, [email protected].

About Sandton Capital

Since its founding in 2009, Sandton has executed debt and equity investments totaling almost $2Bn across a diverse range of industries throughout North America and Europe. The firm is backed by leading university endowments, pension funds and financial institutions providing flexible, long-term capital. Sandton excels at partnering with incumbent managers to develop creative solutions to complex financing needs when speed and certainty of close are essential. For more information, please visit www.sandtoncapital.com or contact Robert Orr, Principal at [email protected].

The Professional Advisors on the Transaction were:

Ravinia Capital (representing CommonView Capital): Tom Goldblatt, Managing Partner; Eric Brook, Associate; Nandhini Ganesan, Analyst Greenberg Traurig, LLP (representing CommonView Capital and Pain Specialists of America): Dave Peck, Shareholder; Nancy Peterman, Shareholder; Todd Bowen, Shareholder; Carl Bergland, Shareholder.

McguireWoods LLP (representing Sandton Capital): Mark E. Freedlander, Partner, Brian Coughlan, Partner, and Andrew Seward, Associate.

