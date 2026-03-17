Ravinia Capital Brings 68-Patent Li-Fi Portfolio to Competitive Auction, Offering Rare Access to Core Wireless Innovation

68 granted patents covering the building blocks of light-based networking enter structured sale; industry webcast scheduled March 18

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ravinia Capital LLC, acting as transaction advisor, has launched a competitive sale process for a portfolio of 68 granted patents covering the core technologies behind Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) and Visible Light Communication (VLC). The process presents strategic buyers with a rare opportunity to acquire foundational intellectual property in one of the fastest-growing segments of wireless connectivity.

The portfolio includes technologies enabling data transmission through light rather than traditional radio frequency spectrum — an approach gaining traction across enterprise networking, aerospace, defense, automotive systems, and next-generation smart infrastructure.

For many participants in the Li-Fi ecosystem, the process represents an unusually accessible entry point into intellectual property that sits at the very foundation of a developing global wireless standard.

A Portfolio Built on Early Innovation in Optical Networking

The patents originate from the work of John Pederson, an early innovator in optical data transmission whose research spans more than two decades and includes collaborations with NASA and U.S. government agencies focused on secure, high-speed light-based communication systems.

The portfolio spans seven technical categories covering core Li-Fi networking infrastructure and applications, including:

LED optical communication systems enabling network access through lighting infrastructure

Optical transceivers and user device hardware supporting light-based data transmission

Smart lighting and building control networks integrating communications with infrastructure management

Lighting-based tracking and payment systems supporting "lighting-as-a-service" business models

Optical device authentication and control systems

Virtual-reality and wearable optical communication devices

Optical security and identity verification technologies

In total, the portfolio includes 61 Li-Fi / VLC patents and 7 optical security patents — with protection in the United States and Canada extending into the mid-2030s — all aligned with the emerging IEEE 802.11bb Li-Fi networking standard.

Claim Charts Confirm Intersection with 30+ Global Companies

Ocean Tomo®, a part of J.S. Held, and one of the world's leading intellectual property advisory firms, conducted detailed claim chart analysis confirming that the portfolio intersects with the development efforts and commercial products of more than 30 global technology companies active in the light wave communications field. These claim charts — available to qualified parties under NDA — map specific patent claims directly to known implementations, identifying meaningful blocking positions across both hardware and infrastructure layers.

For companies currently developing or deploying Li-Fi and VLC technologies, the portfolio represents not just a licensing opportunity, but a potential freedom-to-operate concern — and for prospective acquirers, a powerful instrument for shaping competitive dynamics in the light wave field.

The patents cover both network infrastructure and end-user device technologies, creating potential licensing relevance across lighting manufacturers, networking providers, consumer electronics companies, and automotive OEMs exploring Li-Fi systems.

"These pioneering patents represent the very foundation of Li-Fi innovation. Anyone looking to enter or grow in the Li-Fi field can benefit from this IP."

— David Fraser, Senior Director, Ocean Tomo

Li-Fi Adoption Accelerating Across Global Technology Markets

Momentum around Li-Fi technology has accelerated following the ratification of the IEEE 802.11bb standard in 2023 — the first global networking standard for light-based wireless communication — positioning Li-Fi for broad commercial deployment across enterprise, government, and consumer applications.

Market research firm Mordor Intelligence projects the global Li-Fi market will grow from approximately $1.25 billion in 2025 to $7.7 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of roughly 44 percent. Organizations across sectors are seeking alternatives to radio spectrum congestion and require high-speed connectivity in environments where RF signals are restricted or inefficient.

Ownership of foundational patents in the sector can provide:

Strategic freedom to operate for Li-Fi system developers

Leverage in cross-licensing negotiations with standard implementers

Immediate monetization opportunities through licensing or enforcement activity

Blocking positions against new entrants in the light wave communications field

Informational Webcast – March 18

An informational webcast will be held March 18, 2026 from 1:00–1:45 PM ET to review the portfolio, diligence findings, and auction process.

Speakers include:

Nash Ream — Ravinia Capital

David Fraser — Ocean Tomo

Daniel Raymond — Patent Counsel

Detailed claim charts, technical analysis, and diligence materials prepared by Ocean Tomo are available to qualified parties under NDA. Parties interested in attending the webcast or reviewing the diligence materials may contact the transaction advisors directly.

Auction Process & Qualified Bidder Requirements

The patent portfolio is being sold through a court-supervised Section 363 auction process. Assets will be transferred free and clear of all liens and claims. To participate, prospective buyers must qualify in advance by the deadlines set forth below.

Milestone Details

Qualifying Bid Deadline

April 3, 2026 — 5:00 PM CT

Auction Date

April 7, 2026 — 1:00 PM CT (virtual)

Minimum Qualifying Bid

$200,000

Bid Deposit

10% of qualifying bid

Stalking Horse Baseline

$150,000

To find out how to participate in the March 18 webcast, reach out to Nash Ream, [email protected]

Media Contact

Nash Ream, Ravinia Capital LLC, 1 4152992104, [email protected], www.Raviniacapitalllc.com

SOURCE Ravinia Capital LLC