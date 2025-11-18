Ravinia Capital Launches Global Search for Buyer of "Li-Fi" Patent Portfolio as Industry Adoption Accelerates

LVX Systems is auctioning its extensive Li-Fi patent portfolio—over 65 assets covering high-speed, two-way data communication via LED light—as part of a bankruptcy proceeding. Ravinia Capital is managing the sale, with IP advisory firm Ocean Tomo providing technical analysis and helping secure a "stalking horse" bidder ahead of the auction in early December 2025. The portfolio is considered foundational to the Visible Light Communications (VLC)/Li-Fi industry, enabling LED fixtures to function as secure, high-speed wireless nodes. With the 2023 ratification of the IEEE 802.11bb Li-Fi standard and growing interest from major tech players like Apple and NASA, the market is poised for growth. This auction presents a rare opportunity for companies—ranging from telecoms and startups to defense contractors—to acquire a comprehensive IP suite and gain a competitive edge in next-gen wireless and smart lighting technologies. Confidential bid discussions are currently underway.

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LVX Systems' groundbreaking Li-Fi patent portfolio – more than 65 patent assets covering enhanced high-speed, two-way data communication via LED light – is being offered for sale in an upcoming bankruptcy auction. Ravinia Capital, the investment bank managing the sale, has engaged Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. Ocean Tomo, a leading intellectual property (IP) advisory firm, provided technical analysis in support of Ravinia's efforts to secure a stalking-horse bidder within the next three weeks, ahead of the auction planned for early December. Ravinia believes that Ocean Tomo's decades of expertise will help to ensure a first-class sale effort for this unique portfolio.

LVX's patents are widely recognized as foundational to the Visible Light Communications (VLC)/Li-Fi industry, encompassing bi-directional visible light communication technology that turns ordinary LED light fixtures into secure, high-speed wireless network nodes. This pioneering IP established a formidable moat around VLC and Li-Fi technology in the U.S. – for example, companies like Philips (Signify) and France's Lucibel piloted Li-Fi in Europe but struggled to commercialize it in the U.S. With the recent ratification of IEEE's 802.11bb Li-Fi standard (2023) – supported by 23 major tech firms in the Light Communications Alliance – industry interest in Li-Fi is surging. Major tech players are eyeing Li-Fi's potential: Apple has reportedly experimented with Li-Fi capabilities for future iPhones, and NASA even partnered with LVX to test Li-Fi for secure spacecraft communications, including potential Mars missions. Any company aiming to grow in next-generation wireless or smart lighting should consider a license or acquisition of LVX's patent portfolio. This auction offers a rare chance to acquire an entire Li-Fi patent ecosystem, gain freedom to operate, and leapfrog into a leadership position in the burgeoning Li-Fi market.

"These pioneering patents represent the very foundation of Li-Fi innovation," said David Fraser, Senior Director at Ocean Tomo. "Anyone looking to enter or grow in the Li-Fi field can benefit from this IP."

Ravinia Capital is seeking an initial ("stalking horse") bidder for the portfolio to set a minimum baseline bid and drive a robust auction. Interested parties – from telecommunications giants, startups, and lighting industry leaders to device manufacturers and defense contractors – are invited to evaluate the portfolio and participate in the sale. Companies that acquire these assets can immediately establish themselves at the forefront of Li-Fi, capitalizing on patented technology that enables ultra-fast, secure data links through light. The auction is expected in early December 2025, and confidential bid discussions are underway now.

