Ray Business Technologies Expands Data & AI Capabilities with Microsoft Fabric for Real-Time Manufacturing Intelligence

"Manufacturers need more than reports. They need real-time intelligence that helps teams act faster, reduce operational gaps and make confident decisions across every facility." Post this

𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

The MS Fabric solution brings together data from multiple enterprise systems, including CMMS, EAM, and MES, into a centralized, governed platform. This provides business leaders with a consistent, real-time view of performance across all facilities, eliminating data silos and enabling standardized KPIs for downtime, availability, and operational efficiency.

By moving away from fragmented reporting environments, the organization established a scalable data foundation that supports faster, more reliable decision-making.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐈-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

With an AI-powered Copilot experience, business users can now access insights through natural language queries, reducing reliance on manual reporting and enabling faster access to critical information.

This shift allows operations and leadership teams to move from delayed, reactive reporting to real-time, proactive decision-making across plants.

𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬

The implementation has delivered significant and immediate business impact, including:

Up to 30% reduction in freight costs through improved supply chain visibility

Report preparation time reduced from 6 hours to under one minute

Reduction in scrap and repeat incidents through better operational insights

Lower overtime costs driven by enhanced efficiency across facilities

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲

"Organizations today need more than data—they need timely, actionable insights that drive business outcomes," said a spokesperson from Ray Business Technologies. "By leveraging a unified data platform and AI-driven capabilities, we are helping manufacturers operate with greater visibility, agility, and control."

A senior operations leader from the customer added, "With real-time visibility across all our locations, decisions that once took hours are now made instantly. This has significantly improved how we manage operations and respond to challenges."

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

This announcement reflects Ray Business Technologies' continued focus on enabling AI-driven, data-first enterprises. By helping organizations modernize their data ecosystems and embed intelligence into daily operations, the company is supporting the next phase of manufacturing transformation, where speed, visibility, and adaptability define success.

Future enhancements will extend into areas such as quality analytics, energy optimization, and procurement intelligence, further driving enterprise-wide efficiency and innovation.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬

Ray Business Technologies is a global consulting firm focused on Data, Analytics, and AI-driven transformation. Leveraging platforms such as Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Azure, and Power BI, the company helps enterprises build modern data ecosystems, enable real-time insights, and drive smarter, faster decision-making.

Media Contact

Sarthak Samantara, Ray Business Technologies, 1 650 670 7605, [email protected], https://raybiztech.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ray Business Technologies