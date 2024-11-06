Raymond Cooper announces the release of 'The Smell of Seaweed'

New poetry collection explores love, life, and longing through heartfelt verses and evocative imagery

TORQUAY, Australia, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raymond Cooper returns to the literary limelight with "The Smell of Seaweed" (published by Trafford Publishing), the latest addition to his poetry series that shares his philosophy and feeling about love and living.

This book weaves together heartfelt verses, evocative images and introspective thoughts. Poems both happy and sad both all come together to create a sense of hope and longing. With vivid imagery and simple illustrations, this collection captures the essence of love and life's nuances.

"I think we all need to pause and remember some of the good times of our life," Cooper states.

A snippet from the book reads:

There are no Silver Dollar bars

in San Francisco now

and so no jackpots to be won.

But even then

we were wise enough

to only play

the penny machines.

"The Smell of Seaweed" is available now at major bookstores and online retailers, and may be purchased directly through https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861027-the-smell-of-seaweed.

"The Smell of Seaweed"

By Raymond Cooper

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781698717319

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781698717302

E-Book | 140 pages | ISBN 9781698717326

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Raymond Cooper has traveled and lived extensively throughout his life, and though spending much of his time in Hawaii, now lives and writes in Torquay, Australia. He has worked as a lifeguard, flight attendant, photographer, actor, film director, gardener, and more. His skills as both a photographer and a writer allow him to share his most private thoughts and times with others. It was in his late teens that he fell in love with the camera, feeling as comfortable in front of the lens as he was behind it. His writing skills took a back seat to his photography for some years until he realized that both mediums could work well together in expressing his thoughts, his dreams and his experiences.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an "on-demand publishing service," and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford's experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

