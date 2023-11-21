Raymond G. Schmidt II Unveils Love Story "Nicholas and Veronica," Where Without the Title Characters, There Would Be No Santa Claus

Schmidt invites readers into his world of imagination, where love abounds, from the warmth of Florida to the magical landscape of the North Pole

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author and poet Raymond G. Schmidt II invites readers on a journey around the world, including the North Pole, with his latest book, "Nicholas and Veronica: A Love Story." Utilizing his background in storytelling, Schmidt weaves a tale that transcends fiction, incorporating elements of truth and imagination that intends on captivating audiences.

Schmidt, has reached readers for years with his literature and storytelling. His latest creation, "Nicholas and Veronica," delves into the realms of love, imagination, and the magic of possibilities. He offers readers an immersive experience in the world of make-believe, where they become active participants in the story.

"I love to consider possibilities in my writing. This book draws from my upbringing, exploring the magic of imagination," Schmidt said.

The book is intended for readers who appreciate the prospect of learning something new, even within the realms of fiction. The story's relevance is underscored by the preparation and anticipation that people undergo each year to celebrate Christmas, drawing parallels to the birth of Christ.

"'Nicholas and Veronica' presents itself as fiction but carries underlying truths that add depth and resonance to the narrative," Schmidt said. "My goal for this book was to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, offering a delightful escape into a world where love, magic, and endless possibilities await."

About Raymond G. Schmidt II:

With a background in computer science, Schmidt has been a poet since 1959 and an author for the past few years. He's written short stories and poems, while also expanding his collection of pieces with longer formats as they come to mind. He has written several books, which all abound on the pleasures achieved while spending time in the world of make believe. His primary interest is to provide good, wholesome reading, while following the dictates of Jesus Christ. His style of fiction storytelling invites readers to immerse themselves as if they are an active character.

"Nicholas and Veronica: A Love Story" By Raymond G. Schmidt II

ISBN: 9781480852228 (softcover); 9781480852235 (electronic)

Available at Archway Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

