Razorpay Appoints RedHunt Labs as Its External Security Partner to Strengthen Cybersecurity Posture

Exposure management at scale demands visibility beyond known assets, including third-party and shadow SaaS. Post this

Sudhanshu Chauhan, Director at RedHunt Labs, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Razorpay in their cybersecurity journey. We are committed to delivering comprehensive visibility and proactive management of their External Attack Surface. With unique capabilities like third-party SaaS discovery, our platform empowers organizations to extend their Digital Risk Protection efforts beyond traditional boundaries and maintain a resilient cybersecurity infrastructure."

Ashwath Kumar, Head of Cybersecurity at Razorpay, added, "At Razorpay, operating in a highly regulated fintech space means staying ahead of external threats is non-negotiable. RedHunt Labs has been a key partner in helping us continuously identify and mitigate risks across applications, infrastructure, and SaaS systems."

Through its collaboration with RedHunt Labs, Razorpay reinforces its dedication to adopting industry-leading practices for managing external security risks and safeguarding its digital infrastructure in a dynamic threat landscape.

About Razorpay:

Razorpay, founded in 2014, is a prominent fintech company in India that provides a comprehensive payment and banking platform for businesses. Their unique selling proposition lies in offering end-to-end financial solutions, from payment processing to business banking services, making them an essential partner for businesses of all sizes. Razorpay has significantly influenced the Indian fintech landscape by simplifying and modernizing how businesses handle transactions and manage finances. Their robust cloud infrastructure supports the smooth operation of their extensive services, reinforcing their position as a leader in the fintech space.

About RedHunt Labs:

RedHunt Labs is a pioneer in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), specializing in external risk discovery and comprehensive visibility into an organization's digital footprint. RedHunt Labs is CREST-accredited for Penetration Testing and also empanelled by CERT-In for providing Information Security Auditing services. Powered by deep engineering and proprietary data lakes, the RedHunt Labs' platform offers Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Agentic Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), AI Exposure Detection, along with vendor and subsidiary risk monitoring.

Media Contact

Sudhanshu Chauhan, RedHunt Labs, 91 9971658929, [email protected], https://redhuntlabs.com/

SOURCE RedHunt Labs