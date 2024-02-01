rBIO Completes Analytical Characterizations of R-biolin, Readies Biosimilar Insulin Drug for Clinical Trial

We're dedicated to addressing the growing demand for accessible insulin therapies, and today we're thrilled to announce the viability of our highly scalable manufacturing process. Post this

"There has been a lot of talk in the media about reducing the cost of insulin for diabetic patients, but what is often overlooked is that the domestic demand for insulin will soon outpace the supply, leading to a new host of issues," said rBIO CEO and co-founder Cameron Owen. "We're dedicated to addressing the growing demand for accessible insulin therapies, and today we're thrilled to announce the viability of our highly scalable manufacturing process."

R-biolin is the result of four years of research and development by a small team of dedicated scientists. This important drug development milestone marks the successful conclusion of extensive analytical characterizations by rBIO's science team to ensure the comparability of R-biolin to currently available insulin products.

With R-biolin's efficacy and quality now validated, rBIO is now readying R-biolin for clinical trial.

About rBIO

rBIO is a synthetic biology company that has developed a novel expression platform to produce insulin at far greater yields than current technology provides. By harnessing the latest advancements in biology, rBIO has pioneered breakthrough protocols and innovative strategies aimed at optimizing protein synthesis while significantly enhancing peptide yields during the manufacturing process. rBIO's mission is to revolutionize industrial-scale peptide and protein production (biomanufacturing), and to pave the way for a range of affordable biosimilars in the marketplace. To learn more, visit rBIO.com.

Media Contact

