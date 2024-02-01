rBIO Completes Analytical Characterizations of R-biolin, Readies Biosimilar Insulin Drug for Clinical Trial

rBIO's lead biologic drug, R-biolin, aims to disrupt the $90bn insulin market through a biosimilar manufacturing technique that can be massively scaled to yield significant cost savings
HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- rBIO Co., an emerging biotechnology company dedicated to reducing the cost of life-saving medicines, has successfully completed all required analytical characterizations of its insulin biosimilar, R-biolin. rBIO is now actively seeking strategic collaborations to propel R-biolin through the next phase of development and ultimately bring this innovative insulin therapy to diabetic patients worldwide.
About 12 percent of the population in the United States has diabetes, which translates to roughly 40 million people. Domestic demand for insulin continues to increase, and rBIO's goal is to reduce the cost of insulin by 30 percent. rBIO's commitment to innovation, patient well-being, and improved treatment options, positions the biotech startup as an emerging new player in the biologics sector.
"There has been a lot of talk in the media about reducing the cost of insulin for diabetic patients, but what is often overlooked is that the domestic demand for insulin will soon outpace the supply, leading to a new host of issues," said rBIO CEO and co-founder Cameron Owen. "We're dedicated to addressing the growing demand for accessible insulin therapies, and today we're thrilled to announce the viability of our highly scalable manufacturing process."
R-biolin is the result of four years of research and development by a small team of dedicated scientists. This important drug development milestone marks the successful conclusion of extensive analytical characterizations by rBIO's science team to ensure the comparability of R-biolin to currently available insulin products.
With R-biolin's efficacy and quality now validated, rBIO is now readying R-biolin for clinical trial.
About rBIO
rBIO is a synthetic biology company that has developed a novel expression platform to produce insulin at far greater yields than current technology provides. By harnessing the latest advancements in biology, rBIO has pioneered breakthrough protocols and innovative strategies aimed at optimizing protein synthesis while significantly enhancing peptide yields during the manufacturing process. rBIO's mission is to revolutionize industrial-scale peptide and protein production (biomanufacturing), and to pave the way for a range of affordable biosimilars in the marketplace. To learn more, visit rBIO.com.
Media Contact
Tim Cox, ZingPR for rBIO, 650-888-6116, [email protected], https://rbio.com
SOURCE rBIO
Share this article