RCap Equity Partners Announces Appointment of David Shimoni as CEO of Endeavour Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCap Equity Partners, a private equity affiliate of Renovus Capital Partners, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Shimoni as Chief Executive Officer of Endeavour Solutions Inc. ("Endeavour"), effective immediately. Shimoni succeeds Madhu Vajpey, who will assist with the transition until the end of the year.

David Shimoni brings a wealth of experience in leading global technology organizations, with a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Denovo Ventures, a managed services provider specializing in ERP solutions. Prior to that, he was President and CEO of PlumChoice, a Microsoft Partner delivering tech-enabled support services to consumers and SMBs, where he led the company to significant growth, culminating in its acquisition by Allstate.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Shimoni to Endeavour," said Manan Shah, Partner at Renovus. "David's leadership style, grounded in strategic clarity and a deep commitment to culture, aligns perfectly with our vision for Endeavour's future. His experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth."

David Shimoni expressed his enthusiasm for joining Endeavour Solutions, stating, "I'm honored to join Endeavour Solutions and energized by the opportunity to accelerate its growth in a market full of potential. Throughout my career, I've worked with technology-driven organizations and witnessed the transformative power of aligning talented teams around a shared mission and a culture of operational excellence. Endeavour has a strong foundation and a remarkable team that's already driving rapid growth. I'm grateful for the chance to build on that success and help lead the company into its next chapter."

Shimoni will be based in Boston but will be visiting all Endeavour offices in the coming weeks to meet with employees, listen, and learn what makes Endeavour unique. He is committed to continuing the company's growth trajectory and delivering exceptional value to customers, partners, and stakeholders.

About Endeavour Solutions

Endeavour Solutions is a top Microsoft Partner for AI, ERP, CRM, and Cloud Business Applications, providing Enterprise, mid-market, and SMB clients with advisory services, implementation & training, and ongoing support for their Microsoft Business Applications. Key focus areas include Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Finance & Supply Chain Management, Business Central, and Dynamics GP, supporting clients across the United States and Canada.

Endeavour's talented team of consultants support over 1,100 active clients spanning each of the major time zones coast-to-coast. These consultants strive to deliver everyday excellence for their clients by following their four core values of Knowledge, Integrity, Trust, and Accountability.

https://www.endeavoursolutions.com/

About RCap Equity Partners

Based in the Philadelphia area, RCap Equity Partners is a private equity firm specializing in control equity investments in lower middle market companies. The firm is an active investor in profitable and growing enterprises across a broad range of industries. The RCap team, in partnership with management, seeks to create value through operational improvements, strategic growth initiatives, and tuck-in acquisitions. For more information, visit https://renovuscapital.com/.

