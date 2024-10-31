RCare Claims Spot in the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Companies of 2024

"While we operate on a global scale, we take immense pride in representing and celebrating the greater Rochester region," said Ashley Flann, CEO of RCare. "Our mission is to enhance the lives of seniors and their caregivers, and our technology plays a crucial role in making that possible." Post this

"While we operate on a global scale, we take immense pride in representing and celebrating the greater Rochester region," said Ashley Flann, CEO of RCare. "Our mission is to enhance the lives of seniors and their caregivers, and our technology plays a crucial role in making that possible. We are truly honored to receive this recognition of our ongoing growth and commitment to better care."

In recent years, RCare has been recognized locally on several occasions including in 2020 when RCare was named a COVID-19 Health Care Hero by the Rochester Business Journal for the impact of its innovations on the quality of health care during the pandemic. RCare created a portable, durable, affordable, and easy-to-deploy wireless nurse call system called the Rapid Deployment Kit (RDK), a solution that can be set up quickly in non-traditional patient settings when the need for expanding hospital capacity for pandemics or weather disasters arises.

Representatives from RCare will be attending and celebrating this honor at the 38th Annual Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 Awards ceremony held on Wednesday, November 6.

