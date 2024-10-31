RCare Claims Spot in the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Companies of 2024

RCare, creator of advanced nurse call and monitoring solutions, has been named one of the Top 100 Businesses of 2024 by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Every year, the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 Awards recognizes the fastest growing privately owned companies in the nine-county Greater Rochester/Finger Lakes region.
WEBSTER, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCare, creator of advanced nurse call and monitoring solutions, has been named one of the Top 100 Businesses of 2024 by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Every year, the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 Awards recognizes the fastest growing privately owned companies in the nine-county Greater Rochester/Finger Lakes region.
RCare, headquartered in Webster, N.Y., manufactures customizable nurse call and emergency monitoring systems for small and large long-term care and senior housing communities. Since 2006, RCare has worked diligently on their mission – to improve the lives of seniors and those who care for them through innovative and user-friendly technology.
"While we operate on a global scale, we take immense pride in representing and celebrating the greater Rochester region," said Ashley Flann, CEO of RCare. "Our mission is to enhance the lives of seniors and their caregivers, and our technology plays a crucial role in making that possible. We are truly honored to receive this recognition of our ongoing growth and commitment to better care."
In recent years, RCare has been recognized locally on several occasions including in 2020 when RCare was named a COVID-19 Health Care Hero by the Rochester Business Journal for the impact of its innovations on the quality of health care during the pandemic. RCare created a portable, durable, affordable, and easy-to-deploy wireless nurse call system called the Rapid Deployment Kit (RDK), a solution that can be set up quickly in non-traditional patient settings when the need for expanding hospital capacity for pandemics or weather disasters arises.
Representatives from RCare will be attending and celebrating this honor at the 38th Annual Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 Awards ceremony held on Wednesday, November 6.
RCare is a global provider of nurse call and personal emergency response systems for the entire spectrum of eldercare and senior living. Our components integrate into a variety of healthcare communication systems to create efficient and verifiable responses to medical emergencies. RCare works together with distribution partners to build individualized, flexible and seamless systems to enhance both caregiving and resident quality of life. Contact [email protected] or call 585-671-4144.
