RCare Named to Rochester Chamber Top 100 Companies for 2023

Headquartered in Webster, NY, RCare manufactures wireless nurse call and emergency monitoring systems for long-term care and senior housing communities. The company was founded in 2006, with a mission to improve the lives of seniors and those who care for them. RCare is strategic in its innovation, with a focus on the design of unique technology solutions and meaningful partnerships with cutting-edge companies. This allows them to create customized nurse call solutions that break the boundaries of what a nurse call system can do for senior communities.

"We were founded with the purpose of making lives better for seniors," said Ashley Flann, RCare's CEO. "The long-term care industry can be incredibly challenging, and the roles of healthcare workers in this industry are so important. Our innovations help make that work easier, and give caregivers more time to do what they do best, providing care. I'm so proud of our company's mission and contribution."

This is not the first time that RCare has been honored with this recognition. The company also made the list in 2021, and in 2020 was named a COVID-19 Health Care Hero for the impact of its innovations on the quality of health care during the pandemic.

"Being named a Top 100 Business means so much to us," said Flann. "Our company's market is world-wide, but Rochester is our home. We appreciate the recognition, and hope we continue to make Rochester proud."

The company's latest innovations include a revamped training program for distribution partners. A year in the making, this new program strengthens the company's relationship with its network of international distribution partners. It was launched at multiple sites throughout the United States over the last few months.

The 2023 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 2.

RCare is a global provider of nurse call and personal emergency response systems for the entire spectrum of eldercare and senior living. Our components integrate into a variety of healthcare communication systems to create efficient and verifiable responses to medical emergencies. RCare works together with distribution partners to build individualized, flexible and seamless systems to enhance both caregiving and resident quality of life. Contact [email protected] or call 585-671-4144.

