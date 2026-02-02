RCCB Welcomes Highly Respected Healthcare Partners Sheila M. Mints and Vincent T. Cieslik

Firm also launches New Jersey office and rolls out Healthcare Group

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, has named experienced healthcare attorneys Sheila M. Mints and Vincent T. Cieslik as Partners. Their arrival serves as the catalyst for two major firm milestones: the establishment of a Southern New Jersey office and the formal launch of its Healthcare Group, which Mints will chair.

This latest growth extends the firm's geographic footprint beyond its existing offices in Philadelphia, Conshohocken, New York City and Nashville, the latter of which opened in 2025. The New Jersey office establishes a permanent presence in a key regional market while strengthening RCCB's ability to serve its clients across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond.

"Healthcare has been an important and steadily growing practice for our firm, and the addition of Sheila and Vince significantly advances that trajectory," said John E. Royer, Jr., Managing Partner of RCCB. "These new partners deepen our capabilities in healthcare while providing a strong anchor for the launch of the firm's Southern New Jersey office. Establishing a presence in New Jersey allows us to better serve existing clients, strengthen relationships in the market, and continue building a healthcare practice with broad reach."

Mints and Cieslik both join RCCB after their time with a regional New Jersey-based firm and bring highly complementary practices, advising clients across the healthcare ecosystem on complex regulatory, transactional, and litigation matters. Together, they represent healthcare providers, medical practices, and healthcare-related businesses navigating a heavily regulated and rapidly evolving industry.

Mints, who will serve as Chair of RCCB's Healthcare Group, focuses on healthcare transactions, regulatory compliance, and investigations, working closely with clients on matters that require a deep understanding of the operational and legal realities of medicine. With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, corporate, regulatory, and tax law, she advises healthcare organizations across the full lifecycle of their businesses.

Her practice includes counseling providers, group practices, hospitals, and healthcare companies on joint ventures, private equity investments, governance matters, regulatory compliance, and complex transactions, as well as representing clients in governmental and commercial investigations related to billing and coding practices. She also regularly advises clients on emerging issues affecting healthcare operations, including the use of artificial intelligence in clinical and business settings.

"RCCB offers the depth of talent and team-based approach that healthcare clients increasingly need," said Mints. "The firm's commitment to collaboration, combined with its momentum in building a healthcare practice and its deliberate growth strategy, make joining RCCB a natural next step."

Cieslik maintains a healthcare-focused litigation and advisory practice, representing physicians, medical professionals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations in disputes, investigations, and regulatory matters. His experience includes advising clients on privacy and data security matters, HIPAA compliance, employment and shareholder disputes, and claims involving professional and regulatory boards, as well as serving as outside general counsel to large medical practices. His trial experience enables him to evaluate potential exposure, advise clients on strategic options, and pursue practical resolutions that minimize disruption, cost, and reputational risk. In addition to his healthcare practice, Vince also represents not-for-profits in the City of Camden that focus on affordable housing.

"The opportunity at RCCB is compelling because of the firm's culture and its entrepreneurial approach," said Cieslik. "This combination will allow us to grow our practice, serve clients at a high level, and collaborate closely with colleagues who truly support one another. I'm excited to continue representing clients in Southern New Jersey and throughout the state."

The New Jersey office will be staffed initially by a team of attorneys, including partners, counsel, and associates, with partner Sean Litz serving as RCCB's New Jersey office leader. Several current RCCB attorneys, including Litz, who reside in New Jersey but currently practice in Philadelphia will also be based in the new office, immediately strengthening the firm's local presence.

RCCB's Healthcare Group will work closely with the firm's corporate, tax, litigation, and regulatory teams to support healthcare providers, payors, startups, and technology companies, including those operating at the intersection of healthcare and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The expansion also aligns strategically with the firm's Nashville office, a major healthcare hub, creating additional opportunities for collaboration, growth, and talent recruitment.

