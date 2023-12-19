RCH Solutions Elevated to AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Expanding Expertise in Cloud Services for Life Sciences

"Attaining the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner level marks a key development in our mission to provide highly targeted, efficient Cloud solutions to the Life Sciences sector and reflects our unwavering commitment to continuous education and improvement." Post this

"Attaining the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner level marks a key development in our mission to provide highly targeted, efficient Cloud solutions to the Life Sciences sector and reflects our unwavering commitment to continuous education and improvement," said Michael Riener, President and CEO of RCH Solutions.

Exclusively serving Life Sciences companies for over 30 years, RCH Solutions delivers specialized scientific computing solutions and services that combine scientific rigor with cross-functional IT experience. This niche IT service is particularly critical to biotech, pharmaceutical, and healthcare companies, connecting the increasingly complex worlds of research and development with technology innovation to accelerate the advancement of scientific data and novel therapeutics.

More than a testament to RCH's understanding of Cloud technology, the achievement signals RCH's mastery and application of Cloud strategies to meet the specialized needs of its Life Sciences customers.

"This Advanced Tier status enables RCH to fully harness AWS's sophisticated features, including scalable computing power essential for extensive research data analysis and application workflows, enhanced security protocols, and best practices for managing, moving, and making sense of large data sets through the power of the Cloud," said Phil Eschallier, Chief Technology Officer at RCH. "Our customers can trust our team to continue to deliver Cloud strategies and solutions that not only meet the highest standards for technical expertise but also significantly enhance research, development, and clinical efforts as they race toward their scientific goals."

For a deeper understanding of AWS services tiers and their qualifications, explore AWS Services Tiers; to learn more about how RCH's AWS-focused Cloud Computing capabilities can propel your scientific endeavors, visit http://www.rchsolutions.com.

About RCH Solutions:

RCH Solutions (RCH) is a global provider of Bio-IT expertise, helping Life Sciences and Healthcare companies of all sizes clear the path to discovery. For more than 30 years, RCH has provided focused experience and unmatched specialization in designing and deploying cross-functional IT strategies, supporting R&D infrastructure, and offering workflow best practices that solve enterprise and scientific computing challenges. Learn more at http://www.rchsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Thomas, RCH Solutions, 215-499-9788, [email protected], www.rchsolutions.com

SOURCE RCH Solutions