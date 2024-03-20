RCH Solutions Expands its Suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services

"While Platform and ML Ops have been a consistent service delivered for several years, moving into the discriminative and generative landscape is where things really start to get exciting." Post this

Currently, the team is helping several prominent Life Sciences companies navigate unique and complex AI projects, including the integration of Generative AI for better vaccine development and delivery.

In addition to providing full-stack bio-IT support, RCH's expanded AI-specific services include:

Platform Ops for AI / ML Ops - Tailored infrastructure, technologies, and support to facilitate a collaborative and efficient environment for AI-enabled scientific computing

Discriminative AI - Through advanced GPUs, software expertise, and leading technologies, RCH will build and implement conditional models that lead to deeper, more robust data analysis and faster, more insightful decision-making

Generative AI - Leveraging Large Language Models, these services enable teams to train and prompt custom generative models, creating new and advanced assumptions and data for analysis and processing

"AI has an incredible capacity to analyze robust datasets, identify patterns, and predict outcomes, which translates to more effective predictive modeling, target identification, molecular design, clinical trial optimization and more," said Phil Eschallier, CTO. "This increased accuracy and speed gives companies a competitive edge in making more rapid decisions and bringing treatments to market faster than ever. But it's important to note—AI is still just one of the many tools in the tool box. It's important for organizations to know when and how to use it best to see the most success."

To help companies know exactly where to begin or advance their AI journey, RCH rolled out a comprehensive, five-step strategic process—from data collection to optimization monitoring and continuous improvement—tailored to each customers' unique IT infrastructure, use case, challenges, and scientific goals.

"AI has the power to revolutionize global healthcare by making treatments more accessible, affordable, and tailored to diverse patient populations," shared Riener. "The companies that embrace AI as a standard component of their operations are well-positioned to make the biggest impact, and RCH is committed to seeing AI through its many transformations ahead and helping Life Sciences customers navigate this journey from adoption to optimization."

About RCH Solutions:

RCH Solutions (RCH) is a global provider of Bio-IT expertise, helping Life Sciences and Healthcare companies of all sizes clear the path to discovery. For more than 30 years, RCH has provided focused experience and unmatched specialization in designing and deploying cross-functional IT strategies, supporting R&D infrastructure, and offering workflow best practices that solve enterprise and scientific computing challenges. Learn more at http://www.rchsolutions.com

