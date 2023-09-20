RCH Solutions Joins Life Sciences Pennsylvania (LSPA), Trade Associated Dedicated to Scientific Innovation

"We're extremely excited to join Life Sciences Pennsylvania and continue expanding our presence within this vital organization. LSPA has a longstanding commitment to advocacy, knowledge sharing, and industry networking, which closely aligns with our own values and mission." Tweet this

Michael Riener, President and CEO of RCH, expressed his enthusiasm for this new partnership, stating, "We're extremely excited to join Life Sciences Pennsylvania and continue expanding our presence within this vital organization. LSPA has a longstanding commitment to advocacy, knowledge sharing, and industry networking, which closely aligns with our own values and mission. We look forward to contributing our expertise to support the Life Sciences community in Pennsylvania and beyond."

Maintaining a robust presence in key Life Sciences hubs across the United States, including Philadelphia, Boston, La Jolla, and San Francisco, RCH is renowned for its contributions to optimizing and supporting compute environments crucial for scientific research, development and commercialization, including within many of top 15 global pharmaceutical companies, where they have consistently delivered results that enhance efficiency and innovation.

In more recent years, RCH's focus has expanded to include consultative guidance and professional services in support of start-up and emerging Biopharmas as they begin or advance their growth journey. With deep expertise in Cloud Computing, Data Management, Data Science, Emerging Technologies (AI/ML), High-Performance Computing (HPC), Omics and Bioinformatics, Research Application Support, System Administration, and Workflow Optimization, and more, RCH enables these companies to build strong, performance-minded and scalable Bio-IT ecosystems that accelerate collaboration and research as their company grows.

Additionally, RCH maintains extremely strong strategic partnerships with major industry providers, which allows its team to work in synchrony with other critical technology and service providers essential to drug discovery and development.

"By leveraging RCH as a trusted partner, emerging companies gain a competitive edge in navigating the complex Life Sciences landscape, overcoming technological challenges, and accelerating their contributions to healthcare innovation," Riener continued. "Our focus on delivering results that drive scientific advancements aligns perfectly with LSPA's goals, and we are excited about the collaborative opportunities that lie ahead."

About RCH Solutions

RCH Solutions (RCH) is a global provider of Bio-IT expertise, assisting Life Sciences and Healthcare companies of all sizes in their journey towards discovery. With over 30 years of experience, RCH offers specialized expertise in designing and deploying cross-functional IT strategies, supporting R&D infrastructure, and providing workflow best practices to address enterprise and scientific computing challenges. Learn more at [http://www.rchsolutions.com] .

About Life Sciences Pennsylvania

Life Sciences Pennsylvania (LSPA) is the statewide trade association for Pennsylvania's vibrant life sciences industry. Established in 1989, LSPA is committed to fostering a business and public policy environment that positions Pennsylvania as the most attractive location for life sciences companies to establish and operate. Representing biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, research, investment entities, and service providers, LSPA unifies Pennsylvania's innovators to propel the commonwealth to the forefront of global life sciences leadership.

