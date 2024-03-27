RCH Solutions to Showcase Expertise at Bio-IT World 2024, Offering Exclusive One-on-One Consultations

"Bio-IT World is the event of the year for innovative Life Sciences companies. We're thrilled to play a part in the event once again and connect with those also making an impact in our field." Michael Riener, CEO of RCH Solutions. Post this

"Bio-IT World is the event of the year for innovative Life Sciences companies leaving their mark on the world of medicine and drug development," said Michael Riener, CEO of RCH Solutions. "We're thrilled to play a part in the event once again and connect with those also making an impact in our field."

Maintaining a robust presence in key Life Sciences hubs across the United States, including Philadelphia, Boston, La Jolla, and San Francisco, RCH is trusted for its contributions to optimizing and supporting compute environments crucial for scientific research and development, including within many of top 15 global pharmaceutical companies, where they have consistently delivered results that enhance efficiency and innovation. Earlier this month, the company announced the expansion of its AI Services practice.

The RCH team will be stationed at booth 508 in the Bio-IT World Exhibit Hall, where they will connect one-on-one with conference attendees and industry peers looking for solutions to complex Science-IT challenges.

"The opportunity to connect with other industry professionals with the same focus on advancing science is invaluable," said Riener. "Everyone who attends Bio-IT World is driven by the same mission to cure the incurable and save more lives. Our team is excited to connect with others who share that dream and demonstrate our hyper-focused, business-led approach to supporting R&D, Development and Clinical teams in the Life Sciences to accomplish their business goals."

To learn more about RCH Solutions and its specialized scientific computing services, please visit booth 508 in the Exhibit Hall and reserve your personal one-on-one consultation with an RCH team member in advance here.

About RCH Solutions:

RCH Solutions (RCH) is a global provider of Bio-IT expertise, helping Life Sciences and Healthcare companies of all sizes clear the path to discovery. For more than 30 years, RCH has provided focused experience and unmatched specialization in designing and deploying cross-functional IT strategies, supporting R&D infrastructure, and offering workflow best practices that solve enterprise and scientific computing challenges. Learn more at http://www.rchsolutions.com

Media Contact

Melissa Thomas, RCH Solutions, 215.499.9788, [email protected], www.rchsolutions.com

SOURCE RCH Solutions