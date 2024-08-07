RCI Announces the Winners of its 2023-2024 Gold Crown and Excellence in Service Awards, among Others

The awards ceremony was held on Friday, August 2 at Sunset Marina hotel. The Gold Crown and Excellence in Service awards were presented to Hacienda Tres Ríos, Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina and Sunset Fishermen. The Gold Crown award is given by RCI to resorts that are benchmarks of superior quality and exceptional service, while the Excellence in Service award, for the exceptional service of its staff.

CANCUN, Quintana Roo, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recent days, RCI (Resort Condominiums International) announced the list of winners of its Gold Crown, Excellence in Service, Top Producer, TRC Key and All Inclusive Distinction awards, among which the hotels of Sunset World Group stand out, which once again distinguishes the group as the undisputed leader in the vacation club sector in Cancun and the Riviera Maya.

The awards ceremony was held on Friday, August 2 at Sunset Marina hotel. The Gold Crown and Excellence in Service awards were presented to Hacienda Tres Ríos, Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina and Sunset Fishermen. The Gold Crown award is given by RCI to resorts that are benchmarks of superior quality and exceptional service, while the Excellence in Service award, for the exceptional service of its staff.

Sunset World Group was also recognized with the Top Producer award for generating the largest number of new member subscriptions to RCI, La Herencia Vacation Club was awarded the TRC Key for celebrating 10 years within the prestigious The Registry Collection program, and the All Inclusive Distinction multi-year award was given to Sunset Royal and the All Inclusive Distinction Premier award was given to Sunset Fishermen in recognition of the value and quality of the food in its All Inclusive Plan.

During the ceremony, Orlando Arroyo, CEO and President, and Martha Richardson, Corporate Director of Operations, were present on behalf of Sunset World Group, while Carolina Leticia Zapata Bacelis, Jazziel Rodríguez and Mario Arturo Díaz García attended on behalf of RCI.

"I am grateful for the recognition that RCI gives to Sunset World on behalf of all the group's employees, they are the ones who make it possible for our members and guests to have an unforgettable vacation," said Orlando Arroyo during his speech. "I am proud of the quality and warmth of the service that each of our employees offers, which is clearly reflected in the surveys," he concluded.

RCI is the leading international company in the vacation property exchange industry, offering the largest network of hospitality facilities and services in the world, thus improving the vacation experience of its members. Today, more and more hotels and resorts around the world trust RCI to offer more and better vacation property exchange services to their subscriber members.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

Media Contact

Lucy Chale Haas, Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences, 52 998 2873502, [email protected], https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences