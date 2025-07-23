RCR|HUB Launches First-of-Its-Kind RFP Access Network for U.S. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

RCR|HUB launches the first RFP Access Network dedicated to U.S. healthcare Revenue Cycle. Featuring 700+ verified facilities, it supports business partners with real-time opportunities, research-backed updates, and AI-driven insights.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCR|HUB, the leading online platform serving the U.S. healthcare Revenue Cycle CommUnity, has officially launched the RFP Access Network—a secure, members-only database offering verified Request for Proposal (RFP) opportunities from a growing list of 700+ healthcare facilities and organizations nationwide.
"Our business partners have built thoughtful, strategic systems to identify and respond to opportunities," said Jena Eggert, Founder and CEO of RCR|HUB. "The RFP Access Network is designed to support and accelerate that effort—saving teams valuable time by bringing verified opportunities into one trusted, centralized location."
The network provides real-time access to facility-level sourcing insights, vendor registration portals, and active RFP pages. Each listing is manually reviewed and security-coded, including:
- Facility & health system names
- Primary and RFP-specific websites
- RFP status and supply chain URLs
- Hospital type and state
- Notes related to sourcing behavior and organizational changes
A dedicated research team works on the site daily, while AI agents are being trained to enrich the database further and improve the speed and accuracy of new RFP discovery. The result is a continuously evolving resource that aligns with the pace and priorities of today's revenue cycle leaders and potential business partners.
"This isn't just a convenience—it's a tool built with respect for how hard teams already work," Eggert added. "We want to give them hours back, improve their line of sight, and ensure they never miss an opportunity that fits."
While larger teams may already have RFP monitoring processes in place, the RFP Access Network offers unmatched visibility and efficiency. For smaller teams without the resources to track hundreds of health systems individually, this kind of access can be invaluable.
The launch builds on the widely read editorial, "RFPs, Unlocked: Why I Took the Lead for the RCM CommUnity," where Eggert outlined the vision behind this initiative. The platform is now live and available for $99/month, making high-value visibility accessible to business partners of all sizes.
RCR|HUB also invites RCM provider teams and supply chain leaders to submit their RFPs directly to the platform, helping ensure their needs are visible to the thousands of business partners already on the site—and those joining as sponsors.
"This is the first and only RFP discovery network built solely for the U.S. healthcare revenue cycle," said Eggert. "It's growing, it's learning, and it's here to serve the CommUnity."
Explore the RFP Access Network: https://rcrhub.com/rfp-access
