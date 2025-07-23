RCR|HUB Launches First-of-Its-Kind RFP Access Network for U.S. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

"This is the first and only RFP discovery network built solely for the U.S. healthcare revenue cycle," said Eggert. Post this

The network provides real-time access to facility-level sourcing insights, vendor registration portals, and active RFP pages. Each listing is manually reviewed and security-coded, including:

Facility & health system names

Primary and RFP-specific websites

RFP status and supply chain URLs

Hospital type and state

Notes related to sourcing behavior and organizational changes

A dedicated research team works on the site daily, while AI agents are being trained to enrich the database further and improve the speed and accuracy of new RFP discovery. The result is a continuously evolving resource that aligns with the pace and priorities of today's revenue cycle leaders and potential business partners.

"This isn't just a convenience—it's a tool built with respect for how hard teams already work," Eggert added. "We want to give them hours back, improve their line of sight, and ensure they never miss an opportunity that fits."

While larger teams may already have RFP monitoring processes in place, the RFP Access Network offers unmatched visibility and efficiency. For smaller teams without the resources to track hundreds of health systems individually, this kind of access can be invaluable.

The launch builds on the widely read editorial, "RFPs, Unlocked: Why I Took the Lead for the RCM CommUnity," where Eggert outlined the vision behind this initiative. The platform is now live and available for $99/month, making high-value visibility accessible to business partners of all sizes.

RCR|HUB also invites RCM provider teams and supply chain leaders to submit their RFPs directly to the platform, helping ensure their needs are visible to the thousands of business partners already on the site—and those joining as sponsors.

"This is the first and only RFP discovery network built solely for the U.S. healthcare revenue cycle," said Eggert. "It's growing, it's learning, and it's here to serve the CommUnity."

