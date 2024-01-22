R.D. Koncerak Announces the Release of 'Because I Made You That Way'

With 12 contentions, Christian author, Koncerak makes the case that men are designed to recognize the 'divine personality' of God

RABUN GAP, Ga., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In his book, soon to appear in audible version, Koncerak makes the case that people intuitively recognize the divine personality of God. Positioned as a spiritual commentary, the book explores human nature and the impact of perceptions on a man's worldview, ultimately affirming that human nature directs men toward the personality of God.

In the first chapter of "Because I Made You That Way," by Koncerak, written with support from his Christian study group, Koncerak establishes the theme by citing a quote from Andy Stanley, Lead Pastor at North Point Community Church: "When you're asking fact-based questions, it's not satisfying to receive faith-based answers." The sub-title, "The Remarkable Gift of Focus," suggests that men adopt a 'lens' to view life and establish priorities, leading to an "epiphany" of perception about who God is. Throughout the book, God affirms contentions in bolded font, reinforcing key points.

"This book is tailored for men seeking focus and validation of the Christian message and features "Deal With It" study questions to stimulate thought and discussion. The contentions in the book resonate with men and affirm the personality of God. I envision men being intrigued by the commonality of their drives and ambitions, and also astonished by God's sense of humor," said Koncerak.

At strategic points throughout the book, God affirms the contentions in his own words, appearing as bolded font. The book is organized in three parts: "How You Were Born," "What You Have," and "What You Want." Each section presents four contentions, written with humor to drive home key points. Koncerak utilizes 12 precepts to share with readers the intentional and purposeful design of men, explaining why men think the way they do and do the things they do.

"Understanding the way God made you is an essential part of learning to follow Jesus. Bob makes that clear and succinct for the everyday man," said Drew Adams, Men's Groups Director, North Point Community Church.

About the author

R.D. "Bob" Koncerak has led and/or participated in men's Christian study groups for more than thirty years. With an MBA from Duquesne University and a B.A. from Penn State, Koncerak brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his pursuits. His first book, "The Most Fun I Never Want To Have Again: A Midlife Crisis in Community Banking" was endorsed as an American Banker 'best read' in 2013. Koncerak has been employed in the financial services industry for much of his so-called career. Beyond his professional life, he is honored to be a devoted father and grandfather, cherishing his family with all his heart.

