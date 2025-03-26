RDA Becomes Storyblok's First Platinum Partner in the U.S.

"RDA is thrilled to become Storyblok's first Platinum Partner in the United States, and we look forward to helping organizations break free from legacy CMS limitations and embrace a more agile, future-proof approach," Matt Forsyth, President & CEO Post this

"At Storyblok, we believe in empowering businesses with the flexibility and scalability they need to build outstanding digital experiences. Partnering with RDA strengthens this mission by combining their deep technical expertise with a joyful CMS experience, enabling enterprises to deliver seamless, high-performance web solutions. Together, we are redefining how businesses create and manage content in a truly dynamic and efficient way," said Dominik Angerer, CEO at Storyblok

Achieving Platinum Partner status reflects RDA's deep expertise and commitment to delivering best-in-class digital experiences. "As a digital consultancy dedicated to driving real digital transformation, we continuously seek modern platforms that empower our clients with scalability, flexibility, and rapid growth. RDA is thrilled to become Storyblok's first Platinum Partner in the United States, and we look forward to helping organizations break free from legacy CMS limitations and embrace a more agile, future-proof approach," stated Matt Forsyth, President & CEO

In a time when organizations cannot afford prolonged and risky digital implementations, RDA is at the forefront of accelerated delivery through strategic partnerships with innovative companies like Storyblok. The partnership, combined with RDA's proprietary Vision to Victory framework, helps align leadership, define digital priorities, and deliver a strategic roadmap within 60 days. It ensures clarity on business outcomes, drives quick wins with impactful initiatives, and aligns technical solutions with long-term goals. Most importantly, it accelerates digital transformation by moving seamlessly from planning to execution.

By combining RDA's digital strategy and proven implementation expertise with Storyblok's innovative headless architecture, businesses can accelerate growth while simplifying content creation and delivery.

About RDA

RDA blends innovative strategies with meticulous planning and precise execution that deliver tangible value and measurable success for our clients. We are an award-winning digital consultancy on a mission to build solutions that make a difference. Supported by leading technology partnerships, our digital strategists, industry experts, architects and engineers enable businesses to dream boldly and innovate fearlessly to deliver value. We're honored to be consistently recognized for our customer satisfaction and being a Certified Great Place to Work®. Visit us at www.rdadigital.com

About Storyblok

Storyblok is a headless CMS for marketers and developers who want to make a bigger, faster market impact. It frees you from the pain of legacy CMS platforms and empowers your teams to ship content quickly and build with complete flexibility. Legendary brands like Adidas, T-Mobile, and Renault use Storyblok to make content management fun and collaborative. It's Joyful Headless and it changes everything.

