RDB Hospitality Expands Luxury Services with Addition of Lenox VIP Global Luxury Transportation

JR Gil, with a distinguished military career in the United States Army, brings precision and discipline to operations, ensuring seamless and stress-free journeys for all clients. Rob Dellibovi brings over two decades of hospitality experience, having developed marketing and revenue strategies for leading industry names since 2003 and managing a global portfolio of over 140 properties.

"This partnership is transformative. Joining forces with Lenox VIP Global expands our global reach and enhances the quality of our services, delivering standout experiences that exceed our clients' expectations," said Dellibovi. "Our mission is to elevate the transportation experience with unmatched luxury and precision. By combining military discipline with hospitality, we are forging a premier service unlike any other," said Gil.

RDB Hospitality, a one-stop shop in hospitality, is an IATAN accredited travel management, concierge and events firm, arranging hotel and travel accommodations as well as dining, nightlife, event production and assistant's work for Fortune 500 companies/executives, high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, festivals, sports teams, athletes, associations and touring recording artists.

About Lenox VIP Global

Lenox VIP Global offers VIP clients immediate access to a luxurious fleet and professional chauffeurs who drive the most prestigious high-capacity vehicles in the industry. Their fleet includes Cadillac Escalade ESVs, Cadillac luxury sedans, Mercedes premium sedans, and Mercedes Sprinter vans, all operated with meticulous attention to detail, prioritizing luxury, safety, privacy, and comfort. To learn more about Lenox VIP Global or to explore new business opportunities, please visit www.lenoxvipglobal.com and follow Lenox VIP Global on Instagram.

About RDB Hospitality

Since 2003, Rob DelliBovi has overseen sales, marketing, and revenue management strategies for many of the industry's biggest names. With his company RDB Hospitality, Rob and his team have served as full service advisers or asset managers on properties in domestic & international markets. The agency uniquely offers rare and valuable experience of both managing acclaimed hotels and operating a full-service IATAN Accredited travel agency. RDB Hospitality has worked with over 140 properties and brands worldwide. Prior to his advisory portfolio at RDB Hospitality, DelliBovi was Vice President of Sales for Dream Hotel Group, overseeing the group's portfolio of five brands. DelliBovi has also held various management positions with leading boutique and lifestyle hotel brands. RDB offers training on best practices, secrets of the trade, and proactive work - for all departments. For more information about RDB Hospitality please visit https://www.rdbvip.com.

