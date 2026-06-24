RDB Hospitality Group Launches New Host Agency Platform for Independent Travel Advisors

"Our goal is to create a host agency that is more active, more supportive, and more invested in the success of its advisors than what currently exists in the market," said Rob DelliBovi, Founder and CEO of RDB Hospitality Group. Post this

Built to be more active, more supportive, and more growth-oriented than the traditional host agency model, RDB's new platform is designed not only to give advisors the tools needed to operate, but also the resources to expand their client base and strengthen their businesses. Among its key differentiators, the platform will offer business-building support, select direct client opportunities, and events designed to help advisors connect with prospective clients and grow their networks.

Through the new platform, RDB will support independent travel advisors across a range of specialties, including leisure, corporate, entertainment, destination-specific travel, and niche markets. The launch expands RDB's role from serving its own travel clients to also equipping advisors with the tools, support, and opportunities needed to better serve theirs.

Among its offerings, the platform will provide access to in-house overnight and weekend support teams, expanded training opportunities, concierge and destination management services, hotel greeter services, preferred deals through RDB's hospitality network, and additional tools to help elevate the client experience.

The platform will also provide business-building resources not commonly found in the host agency category, including sales and marketing training, business operations guidance, legal support, accounting services, graphic design assistance, and AI training and strategy. As part of the platform's broader commitment to purpose-driven growth, RDB also plans to incorporate charitable giving opportunities into the advisor and partner experience, including voluntary advisor donation options and vendor-side initiatives designed to support community-focused nonprofit partners.

"Our goal is to create a host agency that is more active, more supportive, and more invested in the success of its advisors than what currently exists in the market," said Rob DelliBovi, Founder and CEO of RDB Hospitality Group. "Travel advisors need more than just accreditation. They need real tools, real support, and real opportunities to grow their businesses in a rapidly changing industry. We're building a platform that helps them do exactly that."

RDB aims to grow the host agency to 500 affiliated advisors by the end of 2027. The company will operate on a hybrid pricing structure, offering a menu of below-market commission structures or monthly fee options, reinforcing its advisor-first approach.

The new host agency platform is launching this spring, with broader marketing efforts expected to begin in mid-June and an official opening celebration planned for September in New York City.

For more information, advisors interested in learning more may contact [email protected].

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About RDB Hospitality Group

Since 2003, Rob DelliBovi has overseen sales, marketing, and revenue management strategies for many of the industry's biggest names. With his company RDB Hospitality, Rob and his team have served as full service advisers or asset managers on properties in domestic & international markets. The agency uniquely offers rare and valuable experience of both managing acclaimed hotels and operating a full-service IATAN Accredited travel agency. RDB Hospitality has worked with over 140 properties and brands worldwide. Prior to his advisory portfolio at RDB Hospitality, DelliBovi was Vice President of Sales for Dream Hotel Group, overseeing the group's portfolio of five brands. DelliBovi has also held various management positions with leading boutique and lifestyle hotel brands. RDB offers training on best practices, secrets of the trade, and proactive work - for all departments. For more information about RDB Hospitality please visit www.rdbvip.com.

Media Contact

Yazmin Perez, CIIC PR, 1 305-677-3904 x 19, [email protected]

SOURCE RDB Hospitality Group