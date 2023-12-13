RDM Infinity Hires Industry Veteran Tim Rude to Mentor Growing Team of MultiValue Developers

Nevada-based software company continues to invest in the future of MultiValue software by joining forces with an industry expert who brings decades of experience in software development
CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RDM Infinity, one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Rocky Mountain region, today announced that industry veteran Tim Rude will join its team of MultiValue developers.
Rude began working with MultiValue software in 1988, most recently serving as Senior Software Development Manager at Rocket Software. In his new role as MultiValue Architect at RDM, he'll help the next generation of developers hone their skills across all MultiValue platforms.
"Tim doesn't just know MultiValue software — he helped bring it to where it is today," said Brandon Robinson, Head Geek at RDM Infinity. "He has years of hands-on, behind-the-scenes experience as one of the chief developers behind the most important tools in our industry. And our growing team will see the benefits."
"I love being a mentor," added Rude. "It's so rewarding to empower younger developers by helping them build skills and solve problems. And I'm excited to work with RDM, because they've established a reputation as an innovative company that's committed to modernizing MultiValue technology and rejuvenating the MultiValue space."
About RDM Infinity
Recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Rocky Mountain region, RDM Infinity is the industry leader in custom MultiValue software solutions. The company specializes in adapting and enhancing legacy systems to elevate performance, boost productivity and meet the demands of the customers they serve. For more information, visit rdminfinity.com.
