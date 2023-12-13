RDM Infinity Hires Industry Veteran Tim Rude to Mentor Growing Team of MultiValue Developers

Nevada-based software company continues to invest in the future of MultiValue software by joining forces with an industry expert who brings decades of experience in software development

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RDM Infinity, one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Rocky Mountain region, today announced that industry veteran Tim Rude will join its team of MultiValue developers.

Rude began working with MultiValue software in 1988, most recently serving as Senior Software Development Manager at Rocket Software. In his new role as MultiValue Architect at RDM, he'll help the next generation of developers hone their skills across all MultiValue platforms.