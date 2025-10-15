RDM Infinity Launches WebTerm, a Modern Browser-Based Terminal Emulator for the MultiValue Community

"WebTerm represents a major step forward for the MultiValue community," said Brandon Robinson, Head Geek of RDM Infinity. "We built it from scratch with today's realities in mind, including mobility, simplicity, and cost efficiency. It is fast, powerful, and built for the long haul." Post this

"WebTerm represents a major step forward for the MultiValue community," said Brandon Robinson, Head Geek of RDM Infinity. "We built it from scratch with today's realities in mind, including mobility, simplicity, and cost efficiency. It is fast, powerful, and built for the long haul."

Built for Modern MultiValue Environments

WebTerm supports all major emulation types, including VT, Wyse, and ADDS, offering complete compatibility across D3, UniVerse, UniData, jBASE, and MVsharp systems. Its plugin architecture allows new emulations and features to be added quickly, giving customers flexibility rarely found in legacy solutions.

Modern Productivity Meets MultiValue Power

Unlike traditional web-based emulators, WebTerm includes a built-in code editor based on the same technology that powers Microsoft's VS Code, complete with syntax highlighting and completion. Users can download data directly to Excel or CSV, upload data with intelligent prompts, and even open files directly from their PC from within the web interface.

WebTerm also supports multiple browser tabs with unique connections and session settings, adjustable font sizing, and mobile access, helping teams stay connected and productive from anywhere.

Simple Licensing, Real Savings

WebTerm's site-based license model offers a significant cost advantage over traditional per-seat licensing, reducing total cost of ownership by up to 40 percent annually. Pricing is transparent and available on the RDM website, making it easy for organizations of any size to understand their total investment.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://rdminfinity.com/webterm or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Brandon Robinson, RDM Infinity, 1 775-461-3577, [email protected], https://rdminfinity.com/

SOURCE RDM Infinity