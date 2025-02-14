Re-roofing isn't a spring home improvement project to be taken lightly. Industry expert share 12 essential tips to get the job done right.

"With a quality roof, homeowners may only go through the re-roofing process once or twice in their lives. Credible pros will welcome the opportunity to answer questions and provide information you need to make a solid long-term decision," - Renee Ramey, MRA Post this

When approaching a re-roofing project, experts say the first step is to decide what roofing material will work best. Evaluate regional climate conditions, performance needs and priorities (sustainability and energy efficiency, for example), style preferences, and how long you plan to stay in your home. Also, consider other factors such as the impact of your decision on things like home insurance premiums. Using more durable materials like metal can reduce your homeowner's insurance costs because it helps protect against damage and costly repairs. Many home insurance companies prefer quality metal roofs and will offer discounts to homeowners who install them.

Determining material preference also is key because some installers may push using a certain type of material based on their own experiences and preferences, which may not always be in the homeowner's long-term interest. Free tools and resources, such as MRA's comprehensive Buyer's Guide https://metalroofing.com/wp-content/uploads/MRA-Buyers-Guide-v2024-05.pdf can help you figure out and compare roofing options and installation best practices. Once you've decided on the type of roofing material, approach at least three installers to compare bids, experience, project details and claims. Ask them these 12 essential questions before signing any contract:

How long have you and your company been in business? Are you and your crew licensed, bonded and insured? What is your experience working with my preferred roofing materials? Can you provide three project examples and references from recent jobs you've completed? What steps will you take to protect my property, home and landscaping during the process? What is the brand/manufacturer of the materials you'll be using and what is their track record? What kind of product and installation warranties are offered, are they transferrable and how long is the product guaranteed to last? What verifiable safety, performance and environmental standards, testing and regulations does the manufacturer adhere to? What type of performance ratings does the product have for conditions such as severe weather and fire protection? What customer service support do you and the manufacturer offer should an issue, problem or question arise? Does the manufacturer have favorable reviews from other customers and credible, third-party business rating organizations? Are they members of industry-leading trade organizations, such as the MRA?

In some regions, don't forget to ask about discounts on home insurance policies for putting on the right kind of roof. Knowledgable installers may help steer you towards cost-saving benefits that come from making sure your roof can better withstand extreme regional conditions.

Beware of any contractor who demands cash or full payment upfront, has no physical address or identification, steers you to a specific lender or tries to act as the intermediary by asking to file insurance claims on your behalf, or who wants your personal financial information prior to starting the process. Verify their web and physical address, look up online reviews and ask for references, get cost estimates, schedules and other agreements in writing (in advance) and ensure they have the right permits. Also, if applicable, don't forget to check with your HOA to refresh yourself on any design or project rules or requirements before the job starts and communicate clearly with the contractor so that they are aware.

"Even top quality roofing material is only as good as the installation," said Renee Ramey, MRA executive director. "Credible pros will welcome the opportunity to answer questions and should be happy to provide as much information as you need to help you feel confident about your decision."

