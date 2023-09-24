Reach, the premier social media organization of US colleges and universities, partners with Squad.App, an AI-powered influencer marketing platform

Reach, the leading US college social media organization, partners with Squad.App, an AI-driven influencer marketing platform, aiming to empower brands' social media strategies. In a strategic alliance, these two companies are poised to establish themselves as the leading player in the Gen Z-dominated creator economy sector.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reach and Squad.App announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership that promises to significantly enhance their influence within the creator economy sector and deliver top-tier influencer marketing solutions in the United States.

Reach is the foremost student organization in the U.S. specializing in digital marketing and social media, boasting a nationwide network of over 2100 members in 44 universities. They are joining forces with Squad.App, an automated influencer marketing platform enabling forward-thinking companies and brands to launch advertising campaigns within seconds, powered by AI-driven creator matchmaking. This collaboration between the two organizations will empower brands to effectively, transparently, and swiftly launch influencer marketing campaigns, simplifying engagement with the Gen Z audience and top-tier universities across the United States.

"We're thrilled to announce our collaboration with Squad.App. As a student organization, our primary goal is to deliver unique value to as many students as possible. Partnering with Squad.App not only enables us to expand our reach among students but also allows us to offer our value to brands seeking influencer marketing in a newly efficient way." said Dylan Huey, CEO of Reach & President of USC Reach Chapter.

Current advertisers and partners of Reach, including industry giants such as Coca Cola, HBO Max, Warner Bros, and many more, will now have the capability to expand their influencer marketing efforts and initiate ambassador programs on university campuses. Furthermore, Squad.App's technological solution will streamline internal communication and chapter management processes for the Reach team across the nation, significantly enhancing the project's efficiency.

"As a company, we are incredibly excited about our collaboration with Reach, and we firmly believe that such partnerships not only contribute to the development of our nation's student organizations but also serve as a potent driving force within the creator economy," said Anthony Adamovich, CEO & Co-founder of Squad.App.

