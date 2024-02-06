Reaching New Heights: PrideStaff Wins 2024 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards

We're honored to earn the prestigious 15-Year Diamond Award from ClearlyRated, highlighting the exceptional service experience we've delivered to our clients and candidates. Post this

Fewer than 0.1% of all staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada earned the Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards.

earned the Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards. PrideStaff received a Net Promoter® Score from its clients that was over 100% greater than the industry average of 36.

Over 90% of PrideStaff's candidates said they would likely recommend PrideStaff to friends.

PrideStaff has proven to be an industry leader in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by clients and candidates. On average, customers who work with winning agencies are more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"We're honored to earn the prestigious 15-Year Diamond Award from ClearlyRated, highlighting the exceptional service experience we've delivered to our clients and candidates," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton.

"We consistently focus on what matters most to our customers, leverage cutting-edge technology, best-in-class processes, and individualized support from our local offices to help our clients and job seekers reach their goals," continued Heaton. "Throughout the past year, we've provided effective staffing solutions to employers needing to adapt to a rapidly changing employment market. For job seekers, we've successfully strived to understand what each person wants from their job and use that information to connect them with top employers offering rewarding work. We're thrilled to once again be recognized for creating unparalleled experiences for those we are privileged to serve."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated Founder and CEO Eric Gregg. "These firms have proven their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success—cheers to you all!"

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

