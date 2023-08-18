ReachMobi Earns a Spot on the Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List as well as Great Place To Work Certification™

"These accomplishments are a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team. We are driven by innovation and fueled by the desire to create exceptional mobile experiences for our clients." - Chris Barton, CEO at ReachMobi Tweet this

The Great Place To Work Certification™ is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver marketing-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience. This year, 91 percent of employees said it's a great place to work compared to the 57 percent average at other U.S.-based companies.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes it is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ReachMobi stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

The Great Place To Work Certification is a reflection of ReachMobi's people-centric approach, fostering a workplace culture that promotes collaboration, innovation and professional growth. ReachMobi believes that a motivated and empowered team is instrumental in driving the company's success, and reaffirms the company's dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported and motivated to excel.

"We are immensely honored to receive both the Inc. 5000 and the Great Places to Work awards," said Chris Barton, CEO at ReachMobi. "These accomplishments are a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team. We are driven by innovation and fueled by the desire to create exceptional mobile experiences for our clients. Equally, we place a high emphasis on our workplace culture, as we believe that a positive and inspiring environment leads to extraordinary results."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

ReachMobi's success is rooted in its commitment to innovation, quality and a people-first approach. With these recent accomplishments, the company continues to solidify its position as a leading force in mobile app development and a beacon of excellence in the business world.

About ReachMobi:

ReachMobi is the leading publisher of Android home screen apps to integrate a user's personal style, interests and passions into a customized smartphone experience. ReachMobi apps address a wide range of functional use cases such as messaging, privacy and email, and personal interest areas including news, fitness and sports. They are consistently among the most downloaded apps in the Android personalization category in the Google Play Store. ReachMobi is headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida and has offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Overland Park, Kansas. For more information, visit reachmobi.com.

Media Contact

Tony Winders, ReachMobi, 1 818-554-9236, [email protected], https://reachmobi.com/

SOURCE ReachMobi