READ Learning Center, Sister Company to READ Academy of Sacramento, Wins 'Sacramento Best' Award for Tutoring Excellence

READ Learning Center (RLC), the esteemed sister company to READ Academy of Sacramento (RAS), has been honored with the prestigious 'Sacramento Best' award for Best in Learning Center/Tutoring Services by the Sacramento Bee. This significant recognition underlines the Center's exceptional dedication to providing specialized tutoring and educational support services.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leah Skinner, founder of both RAS and RLC, expressed great pride in this accolade. "This award recognizes our dedication at READ Academy and READ Learning Center to empower students through personalized learning. READ Academy offers a complete private school experience, while Read Learning Center complements this with specialized tutoring, dyslexia assessments, and a rewarding summer camp experience."
The synergy between READ Academy of Sacramento and READ Learning Center in their approach to education is evident in their shared focus on supporting students with neurodiverse learning patterns. RLC's achievement in winning the Sacramento Best award highlights its successful methods in delivering tailored tutoring services. This award is a testament to the dedicated efforts of both institutions in creating an inclusive and supportive learning environment. Their combined initiatives have made a substantial impact in the field of education, particularly in enhancing the academic journey of students with dyslexia.
For more information about the award-winning services offered by READ Learning Center and the educational programs at READ Academy of Sacramento, please visit www.readacademy.com.
