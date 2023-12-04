READ Learning Center, Sister Company to READ Academy of Sacramento, Wins 'Sacramento Best' Award for Tutoring Excellence

READ Learning Center (RLC), the esteemed sister company to READ Academy of Sacramento (RAS), has been honored with the prestigious 'Sacramento Best' award for Best in Learning Center/Tutoring Services by the Sacramento Bee. This significant recognition underlines the Center's exceptional dedication to providing specialized tutoring and educational support services.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leah Skinner, founder of both RAS and RLC, expressed great pride in this accolade. "This award recognizes our dedication at READ Academy and READ Learning Center to empower students through personalized learning. READ Academy offers a complete private school experience, while Read Learning Center complements this with specialized tutoring, dyslexia assessments, and a rewarding summer camp experience."