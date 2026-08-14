Readco Kurimoto Exhibits Advanced Equipment for High-Viscosity Materials at LFP Battery Tech 2026 Conference in Detroit

High-viscosity materials demand mixing equipment engineered specifically for their resistance to flow, a challenge more battery manufacturers are confronting as production scales up. Bringing its continuous processing technology to the LFP Battery Tech 2026 conference in Detroit, the company positions itself among the top-tier equipment providers that manufacturers rely on for dependable processing.

YORK, Pa., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manufacturers handling high-viscosity materials typically look for continuous mixing systems engineered to maintain a uniform, near-perfect blend regardless of a material's thickness or resistance to flow. Pennsylvania-based mixing equipment manufacturer Readco Kurimoto demonstrated that capability at the LFP Battery Tech 2026 conference in Detroit, Michigan, this summer. Attendees gained a firsthand look at processing technology built for the demanding viscosity requirements of LFP battery production.

What Makes Mixing Equipment Suited for High-Viscosity Materials?

A mixer suited for thick, hard-to-move materials answers to the material first and the equipment second. That principle applies whether the end product resembles a common food item like peanut butter or a highly technical battery slurry, and it shapes three specific choices in how Readco Kurimoto builds its systems:

Application-specific engineering: Each mixer is built around what it will process instead of being adapted from a standard model, which keeps results consistent across different viscosity levels and material types.

Continuous processing design: Material moves through the system without interruption, giving manufacturers steadier throughput across long production runs.

Reliability built for sustained use: Systems are engineered to perform dependably day after day, provided they receive regular maintenance.

This focus on dependable performance is reflected in how the company describes its own engineering philosophy. "Our innovative approach focuses on energy efficiency and automation in industrial mixing equipment technology," the company says.

Why Did Readco Kurimoto Showcase Its Technology at LFP Battery Tech 2026?

Readco Kurimoto used its appearance at the July 27-28 event to address one of the most persistent challenges in LFP battery manufacturing, achieving precise, uniform mixing of thick electrode slurries before they reach a production line. That challenge has pushed many operations toward continuous processing over traditional methods, since even minor inconsistencies in slurry viscosity can affect performance downstream.

The company serves high-viscosity manufacturing operations, backed by support structured to extend beyond the initial sale. "Readco Kurimoto also offers scalable and cost-effective equipment rental options for short-term projects. Additionally, we provide ongoing maintenance and repairs to ensure optimal performance," the provider adds. For battery manufacturers, that flexibility offers a lower-risk way to test capabilities before committing further.

About Readco Kurimoto

Readco Kurimoto designs and manufactures continuous mixing equipment for industries handling everything from food ingredients to advanced battery materials, with a focus on high-viscosity applications that demand precision. Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, the company operates with backing from Japan-based Kurimoto, Ltd., which contributes additional manufacturing expertise and a global engineering perspective. Its systems support a broad range of viscosity requirements across production environments.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Readco Kurimoto, LLC, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://readco.com/

SOURCE Readco Kurimoto, LLC