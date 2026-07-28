Readco Kurimoto Launches New Safety Hinge to Reflect Growing Industrial Processing Equipment Trend Toward Enhanced Worker Protection

Among the latest trends in industrial processing equipment is a pronounced industry shift toward comprehensive worker protection. This is a priority that Readco Kurimoto addresses directly with the launch of the new RK Safety Hinge, engineered to make handling heavy vessel access covers safer and more manageable for operators across processing industries.

YORK, Pa., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With worker safety rising as one of the latest trends in industrial processing equipment, Readco Kurimoto, LLC, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of continuous mixing equipment, has launched the RK Safety Hinge, a spring-assisted device engineered to reduce the physical demands placed on operators during routine vessel access. The hinge attaches to tanks, reaction vessels and pressure vessels, supporting safe and repeatable operation for workers of varying physical capabilities.

What Safety Challenges Do Industrial Processing Operations Create for Workers?

Workers in processing environments routinely manage heavy vessel access covers as part of normal operations. This physical task poses a significant risk of repetitive strain injuries and pinch-point accidents when those covers are not properly supported. Industry-wide recognition of these hazards has grown significantly, and the resulting push to embed worker protection into equipment design has elevated ergonomic and injury-prevention capabilities as defining priorities for manufacturers.

How Does the RK Safety Hinge Reduce Risk on the Plant Floor?

The RK Safety Hinge addresses those risks through a self-contained mechanism that requires no external power source. Available in seven models with lid capacities ranging from 13.2 to 293.2 pounds, the device can reduce operator lift force by up to 80%, reducing the physical strain of opening and closing heavy covers throughout an operator's shift. An integrated safety pin secures lids in the open position, guarding against unexpected closure.

Key design attributes of the RK Safety Hinge include:

Stainless steel construction: Built to perform in demanding environments, including wet and washdown conditions common in processing facilities

Power-independent operation: Continues to function reliably during electrical outages, maintaining safe vessel access without reliance on external systems

Optional proximity sensors: Supports integration with automated power lockout systems, adding a further layer of process safety

OSHA-aligned design: Engineered around ergonomic and machine guarding principles that align with current workplace safety guidance

Readco Kurimoto engineers each continuous mixing system to the precise specifications of the application at hand, and the RK Safety Hinge extends that commitment to precision to the safety of every operator working alongside the equipment.

About Readco Kurimoto

Readco Kurimoto, LLC is a York, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of continuous mixing equipment serving industries that require consistent, high-quality blending of complex materials. Every system is custom-built to the application's specifications and engineered for long-term reliability in demanding production environments. Supported by investment from Kurimoto, Ltd. of Japan, Readco Kurimoto brings world-class continuous process engineering to a broad range of industries.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Readco Kurimoto, LLC, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://readco.com/

SOURCE Readco Kurimoto, LLC