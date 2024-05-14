Readers Can Learn to Heal the Body, the Mind and the Soul Spirit in New Spiritual Book

"We want better healing from disease and to know the answer to the human mystery, and my book can help answer these questions." Post this

"We want to know why and where we are in the eternal scheme of things, how to be better and how to become healthy and happy," Emmett said. "We want better healing from disease and to know the answer to the human mystery, and my book can help answer these questions."

Emmett has published thirteen other books, ranging from biography to philosophy, that can be viewed on his Amazon Author Page. He hopes to share his unique life journey and diverse experiences to positively impact the lives of others.

"I want to teach people how to use their knowledge and abilities to achieve greatness in their own lives, to understand how the system works, why we are here and where are going next in our higher levels of consciousness," Emmett said.

"Healing: A Philosophy for the 21st Century"

By Dr Anthony J Emmett

ISBN: 9781982292935 (softcover); 9781982292942 (electronic)

Available at BalboaPressAU, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr Anthony J Emmett was a reconstructive plastic surgeon who, after retiring, spent five years retraining as an artist and studying under Sathya Sai Baba, looking at human consciousness to understand the potential of the unconscious mind and the way we can use it for healing of the human body and the world. Emmett grew up in a medical family in the tropics of North Queensland where his father was the only doctor and surgeon in the area during World War Two, and became the family repair man aged seven years, discovering his voice within when information was needed. To learn more, please visit https://www.dranthonyjemmett.com.au/.

