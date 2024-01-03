Readiness Systems Names Cardiac Solutions as 2023 AED Sentinel Distributor of the Year

According to Readiness Systems President Richard A. Lazar, "The Distributor of the Year award is given to a leading reseller partner who embodies the spirit of delivering groundbreaking technologies to AED programs across the nation." Post this

Jon Seale, CEO of Cardiac Solutions, said, "We are extremely proud to receive this award which highlights the strength of our partnership, the life-saving value that AED Sentinel brings to our customers, and the promising growth opportunities we foresee in the future. We eagerly look forward to continuing our successful collaboration."

About Cardiac Solutions

Cardiac Solutions, a renowned provider of public access defibrillator programs, is dedicated to promoting the widespread use of defibrillation therapy to save lives during sudden cardiac arrest incidents in unconventional healthcare settings. With a holistic approach, Cardiac Solutions offers a wide range of AED program solutions, encompassing planning, design, implementation, administration, medical oversight, training, and management, all conveniently accessible through a single point of contact. For further information, please visit www.cardiac-solutions.net.

About Readiness Systems

Readiness Systems is the foremost authority in AED program readiness and compliance nationwide. The company's comprehensive AED inspection system ensures that AEDs are always prepared, while its AED program policies equip organizations to handle sudden cardiac arrest emergencies and mitigate legal risks. Additionally, Readiness Systems' regulatory compliance services assist organizations in understanding and adhering to AED law requirements. Readiness Systems also provides a variety of AED program compliance tools, such as the AED Program Best Practices Guide, national AED program design guidelines, and the AED Law Center.

For more information about AED Sentinel, please visit https://readisys.com/aed-sentinel/ or contact [email protected] or (855) 291-9100.

