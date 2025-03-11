Reading Eggs Announces Learn to Read Program Subscriptions Giveaway Worth $167K

In honor of National Reading Month, the award-winning reading program for children 2 to 13 will award 10,000 yearly subscriptions.
NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reading Eggs, the kidSAFE, ad-free and COPPA-certified platform, celebrates National Reading Month by announcing a reading subscription giveaway worth an impressive $167,000. Open to families and homeschoolers with children 2 to 13, Reading Eggs is inviting them to sign up for a free 30-day trial until March 31 to be entered for a chance to win a free yearly subscription to its online reading program. The impactful giveaway of 10,000 annual subscriptions will be announced on April 1.
"March is one of our favorite times of the year to encourage a love of reading in kids!" said Kasey Willoughby Global Head of Marketing. "Our mascot, Reggie, makes learning to read fun and playful. It's beautiful to witness a child excel in reading and overcome prior obstacles, thanks to a flexible learning schedule that fits in with their daily routine at a pace that suits them."
National Read Across America Day is on Dr. Seuss' birthday and is a nationwide celebration that takes place annually. The award-winning Reading Eggs is proud to participate in the festivities and do its part in helping kids thrive academically and boost their confidence. Its engaging program is designed for young readers, primarily focusing on helping children ages 4 to 6 develop early literacy skills to create empowered learners as they begin their academic journey.
A Reading Eggs subscription includes access to Reading Eggs Junior, Reading Eggs, Reading Eggspress, Fast Phonic, and the optional add-on Mathseeds for up to four children. Reading Eggs can be accessed on desktop, iOS and Android anytime, anywhere, across multiple devices.
Visit readingeggs.com for more information and to sign up for the 30-day trial.
About Reading Eggs:
Reading Egg is the multi-award-winning reading program for children ages 2 to 13 that makes learning to read fun and easy. Children love the fun learning games, exciting rewards, interactive activities and access to over 4,000 e-books. Nine out of 10 parents see an improvement in just weeks. Used by over 20 million children around the world, the learn-to-read program is proven to boost reading skills in just 15 minutes a day.
