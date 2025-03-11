Reading Eggs Announces Learn to Read Program Subscriptions Giveaway Worth $167K

Open to families and homeschoolers with children 2 to 13, Reading Eggs is inviting them to sign up for a free 30-day trial until March 31 to be entered for a chance to win a free yearly subscription to its online reading program. Post this

National Read Across America Day is on Dr. Seuss' birthday and is a nationwide celebration that takes place annually. The award-winning Reading Eggs is proud to participate in the festivities and do its part in helping kids thrive academically and boost their confidence. Its engaging program is designed for young readers, primarily focusing on helping children ages 4 to 6 develop early literacy skills to create empowered learners as they begin their academic journey.

A Reading Eggs subscription includes access to Reading Eggs Junior, Reading Eggs, Reading Eggspress, Fast Phonic, and the optional add-on Mathseeds for up to four children. Reading Eggs can be accessed on desktop, iOS and Android anytime, anywhere, across multiple devices.

Visit readingeggs.com for more information and to sign up for the 30-day trial.

About Reading Eggs:

Reading Egg is the multi-award-winning reading program for children ages 2 to 13 that makes learning to read fun and easy. Children love the fun learning games, exciting rewards, interactive activities and access to over 4,000 e-books. Nine out of 10 parents see an improvement in just weeks. Used by over 20 million children around the world, the learn-to-read program is proven to boost reading skills in just 15 minutes a day.

