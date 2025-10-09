Reading Eggs Launches Homeschool Max - The All-in-One Platform Designed for Homeschooling Parents

"With the rise of homeschooling, Homeschool Max was developed to take the guesswork out of homeschooling. Homeschool Max brings everything together in one place. Our all-in-one homeschool platform empowers you to homeschool with confidence. It's built for homeschooling and powered by you." Post this

Homeschool Max delivers a structured, engaging and flexible solution, all on a high-quality, user-friendly platform that grows with each child's needs, designed to help homeschooling parents take charge of their child's education.

"With the rise of homeschooling, Homeschool Max was developed to take the guesswork out of homeschooling," said Kasey Willoughby, Global Head of Marketing. "Homeschool Max brings everything together in one place. Our all-in-one homeschool platform empowers you to homeschool with confidence. It's built for homeschooling and powered by you. There's nothing else like it!"

Reading Eggs listened to its homeschoolers and implemented all the features they requested in the new Homeschool Max. With Homeschool Max, you can:

Teach with confidence, assign lessons, and track your child's progress in real-time

Incorporate 892 interactive lessons, 500+ printable worksheets aligned to the online lessons, and printable certificates

Access five award-winning programs, ranging from ages 2 to 13

Assign books and lessons to help manage the workload

Enjoy robust and detailed reporting tools to track your child's growth

Incorporate a read-aloud feature that records your children reading for later review

Access to a Teacher Toolkit with curriculum guides and maps, plus thousands of exclusive teacher resources

Make homeschooling easier than ever!

Reading Eggs is ESSA-certified and trusted by over 16,000 schools and 20 million families globally.

The comprehensive Homeschool Max curriculum is priced at $299 per year. Visit readingeggs.com/homeschoolmax for more information and to sign up for a 30-day free trial.

About Reading Eggs:

Reading Eggs is the multi-award-winning reading program for children ages 2 to 13 that makes learning to read fun and easy. Children love the fun learning games, exciting rewards, interactive activities and access to over 4,000 e-books. Nine out of 10 parents see an improvement in just weeks. Used by over 20 million children around the world, the learn-to-read program is proven to boost reading skills in just 15 minutes a day.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://readingeggs.com/

SOURCE Reading Eggs