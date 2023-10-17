Reading Horizons Announces the Appointment of Kristi Knight as Chief Marketing Officer

SaaS industry veteran and seasoned marketing strategist joins Reading Horizons to accelerate the awareness and adoption of the company's evidence-based, tech-enabled foundational reading instruction programs. Knight brings a passion for eradicating illiteracy and empowering educators to teach every student how to read.

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reading Horizons announced the company has welcomed Kristi Knight as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Kristi will assume responsibilities for leading the outreach and marketing for the company's rapidly growing tech-enabled literacy teaching and learning programs and initiatives. Trisha Thomas, president of Reading Horizons, noted, "Kristi is joining our organization at an exciting time in our company's remarkable growth story and as educators focus on the urgent need to boost student reading proficiency. Her accomplishments in her prior roles, commitment to purpose-driven marketing leadership, and drive to impact more students make her an ideal match with our mission and core values. Kristi's proven skills in brand building, product marketing, corporate communications, digital strategy, and advancing technology products' market positioning will further enhance our opportunities to serve a growing number of students and educators."