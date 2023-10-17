Reading Horizons Announces the Appointment of Kristi Knight as Chief Marketing Officer

SaaS industry veteran and seasoned marketing strategist joins Reading Horizons to accelerate the awareness and adoption of the company's evidence-based, tech-enabled foundational reading instruction programs. Knight brings a passion for eradicating illiteracy and empowering educators to teach every student how to read.
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reading Horizons announced the company has welcomed Kristi Knight as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Kristi will assume responsibilities for leading the outreach and marketing for the company's rapidly growing tech-enabled literacy teaching and learning programs and initiatives. Trisha Thomas, president of Reading Horizons, noted, "Kristi is joining our organization at an exciting time in our company's remarkable growth story and as educators focus on the urgent need to boost student reading proficiency. Her accomplishments in her prior roles, commitment to purpose-driven marketing leadership, and drive to impact more students make her an ideal match with our mission and core values. Kristi's proven skills in brand building, product marketing, corporate communications, digital strategy, and advancing technology products' market positioning will further enhance our opportunities to serve a growing number of students and educators."
Before joining Reading Horizons, Kristi served as the Chief Marketing Officer for InMoment, a technology leader in customer experience improvement. Her career also includes executive marketing roles with Vivint and Omniture (now Adobe). She is a graduate of Westminster College. She was honored as a 2020 Utah Business Magazine Woman of the Year and has received achievement awards and recognition from The Stevies and the Women's Technology Council.
Kristi said, "As I considered the next chapter in my career, the opportunity to utilize my experience and skills to help bring proven literacy, tech-enabled curriculum solutions to educators and students throughout the United States and around the world was too good to pass up. It is a dream role to represent a company empowering educators to eradicate illiteracy. I feel privileged to work with the innovative team that continues to make Reading Horizons one of the education market's true success stories."
About Reading Horizons
Reading Horizons empowers educators to eradicate illiteracy with effective, tech-enabled foundational reading instruction that helps all students achieve reading proficiency. For 40 years, Reading Horizons has continuously aligned its simple instructional method with advancements in the science of reading. The company supports school districts, schools, frontline administrators and educators, and most importantly, students, with ongoing, synergistic partnerships, serving as a trusted, innovative foundational literacy partner. Adopted by more than 50,000 educators, the company's proven method for teaching foundational literacy prevents and remediates reading difficulties, supporting its mission to ensure students reach reading proficiency by the end of third grade. Reading momentum begins at Reading Horizons.
Media Contact
Matthew Laamanen, Reading Horizons, 1 5863069021, [email protected], https://www.readinghorizons.com/
SOURCE Reading Horizons
