Ready Education Announces Ready Campus, the All-in-One Campus Experience Solution

"Ready Campus elevates the student experience and is the only student experience solution that centralizes access to academic and institutional services while deeply engaging students in campus life," said Jim Brigadier, CEO of Ready Education. "By providing comprehensive support, it drives student engagement and success throughout their entire journey."

Sixty-eight percent of students in the recent survey reported missing deadlines or forgetting about an exam. The unified calendar in Ready Campus consolidates academic and campus commitments, providing reminders of upcoming deadlines right from the homepage to help students stay on track.

"By providing a clear, unified view of their schedules, students are less likely to miss key meetings, due dates, or events, ultimately increasing their likelihood of success," said Jean Teillon, Chief Product Officer at Ready Education. "Students also can view course rosters and then connect with classmates through the directory for collaboration and networking. All of this engagement happens on the same platform."

Ready Campus also will include financial integrations with Student Information Systems. This will provide access to bursary information, tuition, and scholarship payments, ensuring students can more easily stay updated on their financial responsibilities.

https://www.readyeducation.com/en-us/ready-campus

About Ready Education

Trusted by over 700 institutions in more than 25 countries, including 70% of the top 30 universities in the U.S., Ready Education offers the leading campus experience platform dedicated to building communities and supporting student retention. This unified solution combines academic and campus life and enables institutions to keenly focus on growing engagement, fostering belonging and community, streamlining communications, and automating key processes for students, staff, and community partners. For more information, please visit readyeducation.com.

