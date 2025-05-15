Ready Education Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Student Engagement and Success

As institutions face rising expectations and students navigate increasingly complex journeys, our role is clearer than ever. We're here to unify the student experience including connecting academic, co-curricular, and personal support in one place so every student can thrive. Post this

We continue to innovate as we gear up for our next twenty years. In 2024 we launched Ready Campus, our next-generation platform designed to unify academic, co-curricular, and campus life in one seamless student experience. Built on the foundation of CampusGroups, it's the most comprehensive solution of its kind, equipping students to manage everything from grades and finances to events and peer connections all in one place.

Unprecedented Engagement

Our CampusGroups platform saw record-breaking engagement among our clients in 2024:

1.6 million new users

5 million new group members

57% increase in events created

5.1 million event check-ins

2.2 million survey responses

138 million emails sent

This momentum speaks to the power of community and the critical role of technology in cultivating it.

We also proudly welcomed new clients from around the world, including Portland Community College, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the University of North Texas, and Singapore University of Social Sciences. These campus partnerships reflect our commitment to fostering student engagement across diverse campuses worldwide.

In addition, new partnerships will enable us to continue to expand and better support our clients around the world:

LearnWise: Bringing AI-powered student support to myday clients.

Higher Digital: Helping institutions manage change and enhance student experience strategies.

Talisma: Integrating AI-driven skill-building and career readiness tools into the student journey.

Charting the Next Chapter

From our roots at NYU Stern to campuses across five continents, we've stayed true to our mission: to be the platform students use every day to be successful.

"As institutions face rising expectations and students navigate increasingly complex journeys, our role is clearer than ever," said Jim Brigadier, CEO of Ready Education. "We're here to unify the student experience including connecting academic, co-curricular, and personal support in one place so every student can thrive."

As we celebrate 20 years of contributions to higher ed, we're also looking ahead with our first user conference, Ready Inspire focused on student engagement and success. It's a chance for our clients and potential clients to connect with each other, share best practices, and shape the future of student success together.

To every client, partner, and team member who has joined us on this journey, we say thank you. This celebration is yours too.

Ready Education continues to empower institutions to grow engagement, foster belonging, streamline communication, and drive measurable outcomes—creating vibrant, connected campuses where students can thrive.

Here's to the next 20!

