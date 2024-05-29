Ready Education Celebrates Student Success Hero Day: A Tribute to Higher Education Professionals

Ready Education is excited to announce the first annual Student Success Hero Day on Wednesday, June 5th. This day is dedicated to honoring the invaluable contributions of higher education professionals who work tirelessly to support student engagement and success.
BURLINGTON, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ready Education is excited to announce the first annual Student Success Hero Day on Wednesday, June 5th. This day is dedicated to honoring the invaluable contributions of higher education professionals who work tirelessly to support student engagement and success.
On Student Success Hero Day, the Ready team shines a spotlight on the dedication of professionals in student affairs and across campuses who prioritize student success. It's a day dedicated to recognizing their extraordinary efforts in supporting and engaging students, fostering a culture of community and success within their institution.
We welcome you to join us for this virtual celebration, where Ready Education clients will be acknowledged and recognized for their outstanding work. The event will feature a celebration of clients and best practices they have implemented to enhance student success at their institution. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to network with colleagues from around the world, sharing experiences and strategies to better support and engage students.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the work of our clients and their unwavering commitment to student engagement and success," said Jim Brigadier, Chief Executive Officer at Ready Education. "Their dedication and passion play a pivotal role in creating a supportive, inclusive and engaging environment for students."
As part of the celebration, members from Ready's team will be going onsite to thank our universities across the globe in person for their partnership and dedication. This serves as a small gesture of appreciation for the work that higher education professionals do year-round.
Student Success Hero Day is part of a two-week series of virtual events on student engagement and success. These events support Ready's focus on assisting over 700 institutions worldwide to enhance the entire student life-cycle journey through its leading campus experience platform.
For more information about Student Success Hero Day and how to get involved, please visit https://www.readyeducation.com/student-success-week.
About Ready Education
Trusted by 700+ institutions to build communities and drive retention, Ready Education ("Ready") provides the platform students use every day to be successful. As the leading campus experience platform, Ready equips universities and colleges with customizable solutions that drive success across the student lifecycle and beyond. Ready's innovative tools automate key processes, streamline communications, and foster meaningful connections for students, staff, alumni, and community partners. For more information, please visit readyeducation.com.
Media Contact
Susan Scholes, Ready Education, 1 877-588-7508, [email protected], https://www.readyeducation.com/en/
SOURCE Ready Education
