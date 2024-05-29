Ready Education Celebrates Student Success Hero Day: A Tribute to Higher Education Professionals

We are launching Student Success Hero Day to celebrate and recognize the contributions of higher education professionals in fostering student engagement and success. Post this

We welcome you to join us for this virtual celebration, where Ready Education clients will be acknowledged and recognized for their outstanding work. The event will feature a celebration of clients and best practices they have implemented to enhance student success at their institution. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to network with colleagues from around the world, sharing experiences and strategies to better support and engage students.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the work of our clients and their unwavering commitment to student engagement and success," said Jim Brigadier, Chief Executive Officer at Ready Education. "Their dedication and passion play a pivotal role in creating a supportive, inclusive and engaging environment for students."

As part of the celebration, members from Ready's team will be going onsite to thank our universities across the globe in person for their partnership and dedication. This serves as a small gesture of appreciation for the work that higher education professionals do year-round.

Student Success Hero Day is part of a two-week series of virtual events on student engagement and success. These events support Ready's focus on assisting over 700 institutions worldwide to enhance the entire student life-cycle journey through its leading campus experience platform.

For more information about Student Success Hero Day and how to get involved, please visit https://www.readyeducation.com/student-success-week.

About Ready Education

Trusted by 700+ institutions to build communities and drive retention, Ready Education ("Ready") provides the platform students use every day to be successful. As the leading campus experience platform, Ready equips universities and colleges with customizable solutions that drive success across the student lifecycle and beyond. Ready's innovative tools automate key processes, streamline communications, and foster meaningful connections for students, staff, alumni, and community partners. For more information, please visit readyeducation.com.

