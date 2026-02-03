Ready Education Introduces CampusGroups Data Intelligence with New Dashboard and AI Capabilities

"CampusGroups Data Intelligence puts powerful analytics tools in the hands of everyone who needs them." Gary Ambrosino, CEO at Ready Education Post this

"Too often, student engagement data sits in silos where only a few people can access it, or it requires technical skills that most campus leaders don't have time to develop," said Gary Ambrosino, Chief Executive Officer at Ready Education. "CampusGroups Data Intelligence changes that by putting powerful, intuitive analytics tools in the hands of everyone who needs them. Now student engagement data is accessible to leaders across the institution, so they can incorporate it into data-driven decisions."

Visualize, Understand, and Take Action

CampusGroups Data Intelligence empowers institutions to make evidence-based decisions that drive engagement, student success, and retention by enabling administrators to:

Visualize Everything: Leaders across the institution can see student engagement metrics for co-curricular activities, communications, user behavior, and more, making it easy to identify trends and opportunities at a glance.

Understand Trends: Institutions can identify patterns over time and across student segments, and correlate engagement data with other institutional metrics to create a comprehensive 360-degree view of the student experience.

Take Action: Armed with clear insights, administrators can shape strategies, pinpoint and proactively correct problems before they escalate, and demonstrate the return on investment of programs and initiatives.

Key Features Include:

New Dashboards: Dozens of interactive charts show platform adoption, engagement, and user behavior, filterable by cohort and time frame.

Data Export API: Makes it simple to bring CampusGroups structured engagement data into institutional data lakes, data warehouses, and analytical tools.

Report Library & Builder: Lets staff create custom CSV exports to easily manipulate, analyze, and share the exact data that teams need.

AI Insights: Lets users ask questions in natural language to quickly generate dynamic charts and summaries in response.

CampusGroups Data Intelligence supports stakeholders across the campus. Student Affairs leaders can measure program effectiveness and demonstrate ROI. Admissions teams can highlight engagement data in recruitment efforts. Institutional research teams can correlate student engagement with academic outcomes. CIOs can bring student engagement data into enterprise analytics platforms.

Immediate Availability

CampusGroups Data Intelligence is available now. The new dashboards, Data Export API, and Report Builder are accessible immediately for current and new clients, starting with a free trial for current CampusGroups customers.

Webinar

Learn how CampusGroups Data Intelligence helps institutions visualize, understand, and act on engagement data during an upcoming webinar on February 26 at 1 p.m. ET. Register here.

About Ready Education

Trusted by over 700 institutions in 25+ countries, including 75% of the top 20 universities worldwide, Ready Education helps colleges and universities build communities and improve retention through the industry-leading CampusGroups platform and app. From orientation through graduation, students use the app daily to navigate campus life, academics, and services in one unified experience. Institutions understand and act on engagement patterns through interactive dashboards and AI-powered insights that make data accessible to administrative leaders across campus. For more information, visit readyeducation.com.

Media Contact

Lucie-Kay Desthuis-Francis, Ready Education, 1 877 588 7508, [email protected], https://www.readyeducation.com/en-us

SOURCE Ready Education