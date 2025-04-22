Ready, Set, Call: Bland AI's $40M Series B Highlights a Growing Market--OneAI Sets the Standard for Measurable Results

In response to Bland AI's $40M Series B round, OneAI reaffirms its focus on specialized AI phone agents designed for outbound, qualification, and activation. While Bland offers a broad, generalist platform, OneAI drives measurable results through targeted, purpose-built calls. In a recent deployment with a U.S. neobank, OneAI converted 5% of opened accounts into funded ones—after just a single call.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In light of Bland AI's recent $40 million Series B funding round aimed at transforming enterprise phone communications, OneAI reaffirms its commitment to delivering specialized AI phone agents designed explicitly for outbound, qualification, and activation calls.

While Bland AI targets a wide range of phone use cases with a generalist platform, OneAI is seeing strong traction by going deep into specific, high-impact workflows—especially user activation and qualification—where personalized voice outreach drives real conversion at scale.

"Many AI platforms can place a call, but few are built to drive real outcomes," said a OneAI spokesperson. "We've optimized every layer of the stack—from voice models to call cadence—for the KPIs that matter to each customer: whether it's funded accounts, verified leads, or reactivated users. We're purpose-built to win at every step of the funnel."

In one recent deployment with a U.S.-based neobank, OneAI's phone reps converted 5% of opened accounts into funded accounts—after just one call. The system scaled across time zones, delivered human-sounding conversations, followed up via SMS, and handed off to human support only when needed—via hot transfer, right in the flow of the call. Integration took under two weeks.

Key differentiators of OneAI include:

Purpose-built AI agents for outbound calling, user activation, and verification

Success-based pricing, not tied to calling minutes

Real-time optimization of scripts, voice models, and cadence

Full CRM, CEP, KYC & analytics stack integration (Salesforce, HubSpot, Braze, Onfido, Segment, and more)

Compliance-ready with ISO 27001, SOC 2, and TCPA-friendly infrastructure

Measurable Performance with call analytics and high-level insights

About OneAI

OneAI is an orchestrated AI outbound calling machine—from the reps, to dialing, scheduling, optimization, and reporting.

OneAI's phone reps excel at cold calling, verification, qualification, and activation. The platform helps businesses reach and engage users at critical moments—onboarding, setup, adoption, or first deposit—through intelligent, human-like voice calls that optimize and scale automatically.

